Stocks in news: TCS, Shriram Finance, IREDA, Tata Elxsi, NTPC Green, CESC, Adani Wilmar & PCBL

Indian benchmark indices continued to fall on Thursday on the back of the selling across the global markets amid the rising US bond yields. BSE Sensex plunged 528.28 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 77,620.21. NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 162.45 points, or 0.69 per cent, to settle at 23,526.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 10, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Shriram Finance shall trade ex-split today, while shares of VTM will trade ex-dividend later today.



Q3 results today: Shares of CESC, PCBL, Just Dial, Equinox India Developments, Brightcom Group, GNA Axles, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel, Shah Metacorp and Yaari Digital are among the company that will announce its results for the December 2024 quarter later today.



Tata Consultancy Services: The Tata Group's software major reported a 4 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 12,380 crore, while its revenue shed 0.4 per cent YoY to Rs 63,973 crore. Ebit inched up 1.2 per cent YoY to Rs 15,657 crore with margins improving 40 bps to 24.47 per cent for the quarter. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 and a special dividend of Rs 66 per share.



NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy player's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has commissioned the second part of its capacity of 60 MW out of the 320 MW Bhainsara Solar PV project, and 50 MW out of the 220 MW Shajapur Solar project (Unit-II). With this, the subsidiary has now commissioned a total capacity of 220 MW for Bhainsara Solar and 100 MW for Shajapur Solar.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state run utility player's net profit surged 26.8 per cent YoY to Rs 425.4 crore, while its income soared 38.9 per cent YoY to Rs 622.3 crore. The company's net interest income (NII) also jumped 39 per cent YoY to Rs 622.3 crore.



Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group's IT solutions player's net profit dropped 13.3 per cent YoY to Rs 199 in the December 2024 quarter, while its revenue fell 1.7 per cent YoY to Rs 939.2 crore. Its Ebit slipped 7.8 per cent YoY to Rs 220.6 crore while margins contracted 55 bps to 24.5 per cent for the reported period.



Adani Wilmar: Adani Commodities LLP, one of the promoters, is set to sell up to 20 per cent of its equity stake in Adani Wilmar via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on January 10 and January 13. The OFS will include a base issue size of 13.50 per cent and a green-shoe option of 6.50 per cent. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 275 per share.



Adani Total Gas: The nodal agency, GAIL (India), has informed the company that the allocation of APM-priced domestic gas has been revised upwards by 20 per cent, effective January 16. This upward revision will have a positive impact on the company and will help stabilize retail prices for end consumers.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The defence PSU has delivered the sixth Scorpene-class submarine, Vaghsheer, of Project P-75 to the Indian Navy. Vaghsheer can undertake various missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and area surveillance.



SRF: The specialty chemicals company issued a clarification regarding a media report that SRF and Navin Fluorine shares surged by 13 per cent each on Thursday. SRF clarified that the reported price hike by a US refrigerant gas distributor pertains to the US market.



Mahanagar Gas: GAIL (India), the nodal agency for domestic gas allocation, has informed Mahanagar Gas that the domestic gas allocation at APM prices has been increased by 26 per cent, effective January 16. This increase will raise the allocation for CNG to 51 per cent. This boost in gas allocation will positively impact the company's profitability.



Samvardhana Motherson International: The development of the Gen 3 prototype, as per the agreed specifications and associated conditions, is still a work in progress and is expected to take some more time. The development requires additional funding to complete the related work and processes.



Equitas Small Finance Bank: The private lender has increased interest rates for savings account customers, effective January 10. Balances up to Rs 1 lakh will continue to earn an interest rate of 3 per cent, while balances between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh will earn 5 per cent. Balances above Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 25 lakh will earn 7 per cent.



Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation: The packaged foods company has entered into a sale deed for a land parcel of 13.91 acres in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, for Rs 13.05 crore. SAV Readymix Concrete, Muthukumar Enterprises, Sri Athisaya Vinayagar Blue Metals, and PMK Builders are the buyers of the land parcel.



Senores Pharmaceuticals: The recently listed pharma player has received final approval from the USFDA to market Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP, 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg, in the US. Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension and to lower blood pressure.



Polyplex Corporation: The company board has approved the setting up of a BOPET manufacturing film plant in India with an investment of Rs 558 crore. The proposed capacity addition is 52,400 MTPA for BOPET film, while the existing capacity is 90,000 MTPA (for both BOPET and BOPP films).



Surya Roshni: The metal and lighting solutions player has received an order worth Rs 81.47 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for a CGD (city gas distribution) project on a pan-India basis.