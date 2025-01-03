Stocks in news today: Bharti Airtel, IRFC, Varun Beverages, RITES, Biocon, NHPC & PB Fintech

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Thursday to extend its gains in the new year on the back of optimism over the Q3 results season by India Inc, kicking-off next week. BSE Sensex soared 1,436.30 points, or 1.83 per cent, to end at 79,943.71. NSE's Nifty50 zoomed 445.75 points, or 1.88 per cent, to settle at 24,188.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 03, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Ceenik Exports (India), Enser Communications, Garware Technical Fibres and KPI Green Energy shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Banganga Paper Industries shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Redtape will trade ex-dividend today.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom player has entered into an agreement to acquire a 26 per cent equity stake in AMP Energy Green Three for Rs 37.89 crore. AMP Energy is a special purpose vehicle formed for owning and operating a captive power plant.



Varun Beverages: The Pepsico bottler has invested Rs 412.8 crore by subscribing to ordinary shares of its subsidiary, The Beverage Company Proprietary, South Africa.



Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The PSU player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with REMC to collaborate on financing renewable energy projects awarded by REMCL for supply to Indian Railways. The partnership also extends to exploring financing options for thermal, nuclear, and renewable power projects established under a captive model.



Biocon: The drugmaker's subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received approval for Tacrolimus capsules in 0.5mg, 1mg, and 5mg strengths from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China. Tacrolimus is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, reducing the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ.



PB Fintech: The company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary, PB Healthcare Services.



NHPC: The power generation company has received the second gross payment of Rs 250 crore under the mega insurance policy against the insurance claim for business interruption (BI) losses caused by a flash flood that occurred on October 4 at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW).



RITES: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 69.78 crore for the R3Y/R6Y repair of 43 WDS6 locomotives over three years, from Steel Authority of India - Bhilai Steel Plant.



Swan Energy: The name of Reliance Naval and Engineering has been changed to Swan Defence and Heavy Industries.



Wockhardt: The Indian drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), has approved the new-generation oral antibiotic Miqnaf (nafithromycin). Miqnaf is used in the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults.



Allcargo Logistics: CELM Logistics SA de CV, Mexico, a step-down wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the company, has been voluntarily liquidated effective December 12, 2024. Consequently, CELM Logistics SA de CV, Mexico, has ceased to be a step-down wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the company.



Pricol: The auto components player's board has approved the divestment of the wiping business division of the company to Auto Ignition on a slump sale basis for Rs 20 crore.