Stocks in news: UltraTech, HCL Tech, HUL, Adani Power, Mazagon, Lemon Tree & Exicom Tele

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a strong note on Monday on the back of positive global markets including rate cut cues by the US Federal Reserves and buying of FIIs. BSE Sensex jumped 611.90 points or 0.75 per cent, to end the session at 81,698.11. NSE's Nifty50 gained 187.45 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close at 25,010.60 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 27, 2024:



Corporate Actions today: Shares of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain will trade ex-bonus, while shares of Aditya Vision will turn ex-split today. Shares of Amarjothi Spinning Mills, Jai Corp, KDDL, Manorama Industries, Panchsheel Organics, United Drilling Tools, Windsor Machines and more will trade ex-dividend today.



UltraTech Cement: The cement major has raised $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks.



HCL Technologies: The global technology company has announced an extension of its strategic AI-driven engineering services and digital process operations (DPO) partnership with Xerox. HCLTech will support the newly formed Xerox Global Business Services organization (GBS) in driving key business metrics.



Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has received an income tax assessment order under section 201 of Income Tax Act, 1961 from the Deputy Commissioner of I-T Department, Mumbai, demanding Rs 962.75 crore for payment towards acquisition of India HFD IPR from GlaxoSmithKline ‘GSK’ Group entities.



Adani Power: Adani Group-backed utility firm has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary with the name Adani Power Middle East Ltd in Abu Dhabi as an investment holding company to invest in power, infrastructure, and related fields.



PI Industries: The board of directors of the agrochemicals player has appointed Sanjay Agarwal as Group Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective August 26, following the retirement of Manikantan Viswanathan (Chief Financial Officer) from the company.



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed a new property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Civil Lines, Ayodhya. The 80-room hotel property is expected to open in FY28 and will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Sanjeev Singhal, Director (Finance), has been entrusted with the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the company for five months, effective August 1. Sanjeev currently serves as the Director (Finance) of the company.



Medi Assist Healthcare Services: The insurance distributor's subsidiary Medi Assist Insurance TPA has signed definitive documents for the 100 per cent acquisition of Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA from Fairfax Asia and the Shah family. With this acquisition, Medi Assist's TPA market share will grow to 36.6 per cent for the group segment and 23.6 per cent of the health insurance industry by premiums managed.



Bondada Engineering: The SME telecom infra player has received a letter of award (LoA) for a project worth Rs 575.74 crore from Lumina Clean Energy, Purelight Energy, and VVKR Photovoltaics Energy, the special purpose vehicles formed by Paradigm IT Technologies and Metalcraft Forming Industries.



Exicom Tele-Systems: The EV charging solutions provider has entered into a loan agreement with Axis Finance to avail secured loan of up to Rs 125 crores for acquisition of assets of an Australian company named Tritium (manufacturer of EV chargers), located in USA and Australia.



GPT Infraprojects: The civil construction company launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on August 26, with the floor price fixed at Rs 183.83 per share.



UCAL: The automotive component manufacturer has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Blaer Motors. Both companies will leverage their combined expertise and resources towards the design and development of electronic components, including motor controllers ranging from 500 watts to 2 kilowatts.



Gland Pharma: Qiyu Chen has not received security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Consequently, he will cease to continue as a Director of the company, effective August 30.