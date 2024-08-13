Stocks in news: Vodafone, Firstcry, Unicommerce, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, NMDC, Hudco & IRFC

Indian benchmark indices settled on a flat note on Monday, amid positive global sentiments and kept the latest allegations by Hindenburg Research at bay. BSE Sensex surged 56.99 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end the day at 79,648.92. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 20.50 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 24,347 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 13, 2024:



Q1 results today: Hindalco, Samvardhana Motherson, GMR Airports Infra, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Muthoot Finance, IRCTC, Nykaa, SJVN, Max Financial, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Ipca Labs, Endurance Technologies, NBCC India, SKF India, Emcure Pharma, Godrej Industries, TBO Tek, NMDC Steel and more will announced June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of EIH Associated Hotels will trade ex-bonus, while shares of Milkfood will trade ex-bonus and ex-split today. Rights issue of Orient Green Power will open today. Shares of Bandhan Bank, Dhunseri Ventures, Heritage Foods, IKIO Lighting, Fine Organics, SJS Enterprises, Navneet Education, GRSE and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Brainbees Solutions: The parent company of Firstcry will make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after the company raised a total of Rs 4,193.73 crore from its primary stake sale. The IPO was sold in the range of Rs 440-465 apiece with a lot size of 32 shares between August 6 to August 8.



Unicommerce eSolutions: The SaaS company will also kick off its trading at Dalal Street from Tuesday as the company raised a total of Rs 276.57 crore from its initial public offering. The IPO was sold in the range of Rs 102-108 apiece with a lot size of 138 shares between August 6 to August 8.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom player has narrowed its losses to Rs 6,432 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024. The revenue from operations in the reporting period declined marginally YoY to Rs 10,508 crore. ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 146 versus Rs 139 a year ago.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender's two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sonata Finance and BSS Microfinance, have approved a scheme of amalgamation of Sonata with BSS on a going concern basis. The scheme, however, will be subject to the approval of the respective shareholders and creditors of Sonata and BSS, as well as the approval of the concerned NCLT.



Power Grid Corporation: The state-run power player has been declared the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish an inter-state transmission system on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis, which comprises the augmentation of transformation capacity and associated bays extension works at the existing Bhadla-III substation in Rajasthan.



Wipro: Subha Tatavarti has resigned as Chief Technology Officer of the company, effective August 16, to pursue opportunities outside Wipro.



JSW Steel: The metal major's wholly owned subsidiary JSW Steel (Netherlands) BV has executed transaction-related documents to acquire a 66.67 per cent economic interest in M Res NSW via subscription to its non-voting Class B shares. The total purchase cost is $120 million. Additionally, JSW will further infuse $50 million in M Res NSW as the deferred consideration in 2030.



NMDC: The state-run metal player reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,970.8 crore for the June quarter, rising 19 per cent YoY amid increased realisations. Its consolidated revenue from operations was flat at Rs 5,414.2 crore in the quarter ended June 30. First quarter average domestic realisation was at Rs 5,304 crore, up 9 per cent YoY.



Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The shadow lender's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 557 crore, up around 25 per cent YoY. The company’s total revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,188 crore, rising 18 per cent YoY. Net interest income (NIIs) grew 11.2 per cent YoY to Rs 724.7 crore in Q1FY25.



Marico: The FMCG company's manufacturing operations in Bangladesh have resumed at a normal scale. Operating conditions in the market have been gradually improving, and the retail sales force and distributors have been functioning since last week.



Hindustan Copper: The state-owned metal firm reported a two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.40 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The consolidated income of the company during the April-June period rose to Rs 500.44 crore. The company is continuously investing in its ongoing mine expansion plan.



Indian Railways Finance Corporation: The railway financier reported revenue of Rs 6,765 crore, which is a growth of 1.4 per cent on a yearly basis. IRFC's net profit too remained flat on a YoY basis, coming in at Rs 1,576 crore. It declared a final dividend of Rs 0.7 per share and has fixed August 22, 2024 as the record date.



GR Infraprojects: The infrastructure company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy for the establishment of a transmission scheme for the integration of Tumkur-II REZ in Karnataka, valued at Rs 53.77 crore.



Orchid Pharma: The drug maker reported a more than three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 29.4 crore in the June 2024 quarter, which was Rs 9.4 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations increased 33.6 per cent YoY to Rs 244.4 crore during the reported quarter.



KPI Green Energy: The renewable energy player has approved and launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on August 12. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 983.24 per share.