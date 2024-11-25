Stocks in news: Zomato, Escorts Kubota, RVNL, Cochin Shipyard, Alembic Pharma, RITES & Auro Pharma

Indian benchmark indices settled with strong gains on Friday ahead of assembly election results and expectations of a strong earnings season in the second half the current fiscal. BSE Sensex soared 1,961.32 or 2.54 per cent to end the session at 79,117.11. NSE's Nifty50 surged 557.35 points or 2.39 per cent, to settle at 23,907.25 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, November 25, 2024:

Related Articles



Quarterly results today: Recently listed companies including ACME Solar Holdings, Niva Bupa Health Insurance and Sagility India are scheduled to announce their quarter results later today.



Corporate actions today: Balrampur Chini Mills, EPL and Power Finance Corporation will trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Shakti Pumps (India) will trade ex-bonus today.



BSE F&O segment: The leading bourse has decided to add 43 securities in the equity derivatives segment, including Jio Financial Services, LIC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Macrotech Developers, Adani Green Energy, Delhivery, Adani Energy Solutions, Angel One, CAMS, Indian Bank, CG Power and IRFC, starting December 13.



Zomato: The food delivery major has received approval from its shareholders to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore via Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). Also, Zomato will replace JSW Steel in the BSE Sensex, effective from December 23.



Escorts Kubota: The commercial vehicle player's subsidiary, Escorts Kubota Finance, intends to commence its business activities as a non-banking financial institution, without accepting public deposits, starting November 26.



Cochin Shipyard: The PSU company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. for the design and supply of critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian market. This partnership aims to capitalize on opportunities for mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs) designed to meet the needs of the Indian market.



Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has issued Form 483 with five procedural observations for the company’s solid oral formulation facility (F-4) at Jarod, Gujarat. The US health regulator conducted an inspection at the Jarod facility from November 14 to November 22. This was a scheduled GMP inspection.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The joint venture RVNL-SCPL has received a Letter of Acceptance from Eastern Railway for a project worth Rs 837.67 crore. The project involves earthwork in cutting and filling, blanketing, construction of minor and major bridges, RUB, ROB, retaining wall, level crossing, side drain, catch water drain, P.way work, and other ancillary works.



Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company’s US subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc, has entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with a global pharma major for the development of specific products in the respiratory therapeutic area and their commercialization.



RITES: The company has received revised estimates of Rs 531.77 crore (up from Rs 288.44 crore earlier) for the railway electrification work of the LMG-BPB section of the Lumding division, from the Northeast Frontier.



HG Infra Engineering: The infra firm has received a letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for setting up a 500 MW/1000 MWh standalone battery energy storage system in India, with viability gap funding support. The tariff rate has been fixed at Rs 2,38,000 per MW per month.



Prakash Industries: The metal company has received a mining lease for the mining of coal over 30 years for its Bhaskarpara commercial coal mine from the Chhattisgarh government. The company will begin overburden removal by next month, and coal extraction is expected to commence in the next quarter.



Central Bank of India: The RBI has approved the Central Bank of India’s entry into the insurance business through a joint venture with the Generali group under FGIICL and FGILICL, subject to approval from IRDAI.



Akzo Nobel India: The company board has approved the monetization of the company’s immovable properties via sale, which are either of limited use or non-productive for business operations.



CESC: The power supply player's subsidiary, Eminent Electricity Distribution, has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the acquisition of 100 per cent shares in an electricity distribution company with a distribution license in Chandigarh, for Rs 871 crore.



BSE: SEBI has granted approval for the appointment of Subhasis Chaudhuri as Chairman of the governing board, effective November 21.



Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Mahindra Group, through its subsidiary Mahindra World City Developers, has announced the second phase of its industrial parks project in Tamil Nadu under the brand ‘Origins by Mahindra’, in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, Japan. Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation will invest Rs 225 crore in Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai (MIPCL), in proportion to their existing shareholding.



Protean eGov Technologies: NSE Investments has decided to exercise the green shoe option of 10.16 per cent equity in the offer-for-sale on November 25. It had previously decided to sell up to 20.31 per cent stake in Protean via an offer for sale from November 22-25, including a base issue of 10.16 per cent equity and a green shoe option of 10.16 per cent equity.



VST Industries: The tobacco company has sold its immovable property and a 2.7-acre plot of land, along with structures, at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, to ViNS Bioproducts for Rs 101.7 crore.



Jyoti Structures: The construction and engineering company has received board approval for fund-raising of up to Rs 500 crore via a rights issue.