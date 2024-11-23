PFC, Nalco, Ingersoll Rand, Taparia Tools Among Stocks Turning Ex-Dividend Next Week

Investors on Dalal Street will be keeping a close eye on companies such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC), National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Taparia Tools, Procter & Gamble Health, Happiest Minds Technologies, Gillette India in the upcoming week. Over 34 companies will have their shares trade ex-dividend, with actions such as dividend payouts, bonus issues, amalgamations, and stock splits scheduled for the next five days. Many of these companies will also announce record dates for dividends, which determine which shareholders are eligible for dividend payments.

Ex-Dividend Trading Stocks for Next Week

Balrampur Chini Mills: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 25, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, with the record date set for November 25.

Power Finance Corporation: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 25, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share, with the record date set for November 25.

Gillette India: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 26, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹45 per share, No Information on Record Date from the Company

Ingersoll-Rand (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 27, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹55 per share, with the record date set for November 25.

Godfrey Phillips India: The company announced an interim dividend of ₹35 per share, with the record date set for November 29, 2024.

National Aluminium Company: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 29, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, with the record date set for November 29.

Taparia Tools: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 29, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹25 per share, with the record date set for November 29.

Venus Pipes & Tubes: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 29, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with the record date set for November 29.

Procter & Gamble Health and Happiest Minds Technologies have declared interim dividends of Rs 60 and Rs 2.50 per share, respectively.

Additionally, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Spright Agro, and Shakti Pumps (India) are set to attract attention as they have announced bonus issues in the ratios of 1:1, 1:1, and 5:1, respectively, for their shareholders, according to BSE data. Raghav Productivity Enhancers and Spright Agro will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2024, with the same date serving as the record date for shareholder eligibility. Meanwhile, Shakti Pumps (India) will turn ex-dividend on November 25, 2024, with the record date scheduled for the same day.

Shares of Jonjua Overseas, UPL, and NHC Foods will also be closely watched as they announce rights issues for their shareholders, with their ex-date set for next week.

Ex-Date

The ex-date is the date until which a buyer of the company's shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. If you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the dividend or bonus. The ex-date is determined by the company.