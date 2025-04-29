Trump team slams Amazon's plan to show tariff impact on prices, calls it a ‘hostile’ move; stock falls

The White House on Tuesday lashed out at Amazon over reports that the e-commerce giant plans to highlight the cost impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs directly on product listings.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the move as a “hostile and political act,” adding that she had discussed the issue with Trump earlier in the day.

The backlash followed a report from Punchbowl News stating that Amazon will soon begin showing how much of a product’s price is driven by tariffs — positioned next to the final listed price. The move could offer consumers greater clarity on how tariffs are affecting their costs.

According to Benzinga Pro, Amazon's stock had fallen by 1.93% to $184.08 by the time of publication on Tuesday.

The e-commerce giant is set to release its first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday. According to analysts, the company is projected to announce earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $154.92 billion.