Union Budget 2025: BSE, NSE may remain open on Saturday, February 1

Indian stock markets are likely to remain open on February 1, Saturday, when the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26. Stock Exchange- BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are discussing the plans, reported various media channels, citing sources.



NSE and BSE shall evaluated operational needs to enable trading on the budget and if the stock market is operational on the Union Budget day, the market will remain open on regular timings, that means 9 am to 3.30 pm, including the 15 minute pre-opening session.

Related Articles



The special trading session is being eyed by the Indian exchanges to ensure an opportunity for the investors to react to the budget announcement, where multiple sectors and companies remain in the focus.



However, it will not be the first time that the Indian stock market will open on special trading sessions on Saturdays. On February 1, 2020, the usual trading session happened for the budget announcements on a Saturday. The market also remained open on February 28, 2015 for the Union Budget.



Union Budget 2025 date

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth Union Budget for India on February 1, 2025. The Union Budget outlines the government’s planned expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31.