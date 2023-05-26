'Karma finally got hold of PR Sundar,' say netizens as finfluencer faces SEBI's wrath to the tune of Rs 6 cr

Investment advisor PR Sundar’s has entered into a settlement with Securities and Exchange Board of India and agreed to pay Rs 6 crore and netizens said karma has caught up with him.

SEBI had earlier sent show-cause notices to PR Sundar, his company Mansun Consulting, and co-promoter of the company Mangayarkarasi Sundar over complaints for providing investment advisory services without the requisite registration from the market regulator.

SEBI observed that PR Sundar was running the website www.prsundar.blogspot.com through which he was offering various packages for providing advisory services, SEBI said. The fees collected in lieu of the services were received via a payment gateway linked to the bank account of Mansun Consultancy Pvt Ltd, the regulator had said.

"The website has a tab titled “Advisory” wherein the following is mentioned, “Advisory services -Daily calls on Telegram: We will be giving daily calls on what positions to take, adjustments,etc. on telegram messaging app”. The website also provided a payment link including a Razorpay link," said SEBI in its settlement order on Thursday.

Watch: IPL Final 2023: CSK's MS Dhoni vs GT's Hardik Pandya, IPL head-to-head record, key players to watch, match timings, Purple Cap, Orange Cap List

He has also been asked to refrain from dealing in securities for a year. The settlement amount as Rs 15.6 lakh had to be paid by each, totalling to Rs 46.8 lakh; and disgorgement amount of Rs 6.08 crore, including interest of 12 per cent per annum from June 1, 2020, till the date of submission of the revised settlement terms, which was reached in February 2023.

Some Twitter users said PR Sundar used to give bad trading calls and ask for lot of fees. Here are a few reactions.

He jumped to crypto 🤣 crypto bois watch out for this man, he has entered ur territory in rented Rolls Royce 🫢#Crypto #prsundar pic.twitter.com/scWAvmRdzU — Priyanka Gowda (@Priyankagowda22) May 26, 2023

Got to give it to this man. Working hard by trying to teach Crypto options the very evening he was imposed 4cr fine by SEBI 😂



Never give up even at 60? #PRSundar #StockMarket #Nifty pic.twitter.com/S94aOXFQac — kipaii (@kipai09) May 26, 2023

Always thought that this man was a evil man making profits out of other people's miseries! Karma caught up with this scoundrel thankfully.#PRSundar — Aurangzeb_Baniya (@AurangzebBaniya) May 26, 2023

The advisory fees collected in Mansun’s bank account through Razorpay and direct credit came to over Rs 4.36 crore and over Rs 23.5 lakh, respectively.

Watch: New Parliament building inauguration in Central Vista: PM Narendra Modi's speech, Mann Ki Baat, Sengol ceremony, Rs 75 coin launch, other key highlights