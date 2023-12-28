Multibagger stocks: 11 Ashish Kacholia shares deliver 100-370% returns in 2023

At least 11 Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks are ending up 2023 with multibagger returns. Kacholia made investments in some of these stocks during the calendar and, thus, may or may not have enjoyed fully the strong gains on the counters. The value of Kacholia's stock portfolio stood roughly at Rs 2,800 crore at last close against Rs 1,874 crore at the end of 2022, as per data publicly available with Trendlyne.

Shares of SME Vasa Denticity Ltd, which got listed on June 2 this year, jumped 369 per cent to Rs 600.70 a piece against the issue price of Rs 128. Kacholia bought 609,000 shares or 3.8 per cent stake in this multibagger SME stock in the September quarter.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd delivered a solid 282 per cent return this year, as the stock climbed to Rs 245.25 apiece from Rs 64.10 level on December 30,2022. Kacholia first invested in this company in July. The scrip is up about 38 per cent since then. Kacholia held 2,165,500 shares or 2.11 per cent stake in this company as of September quarter.

TARC Ltd shares are up 227 per cent in 2023 so far. Kacholia has been invested in in this company at least since September quarter of 2021. He held 65,44,917 shares or 2.22 per cent stake in the company as on September 30.

Dhabriya Polywood shares of up 205 per cent in 2023 so far. Kacholia, however, entered the stock only in the September quarter with 6.43 per cent stake. Since the September quarter, the scrip is up 12 per cent.

Systango Technologies was another SME listing this year, on March 15. It last traded at Rs 264 apiece against its issue price of Rs 90, up 193 per cent.

Shares of Gravita India Ltd jumped 145 per cent year-to-date while Repro India Ltd climbed 125 per cent during the same period. Kacholia has been a long-term investor in these two stocks. Aditya Vision soared 134 per cent, Safari Industries advanced 130 per cent, Beta Drugs Ltd added 120 per cent while Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd rose 105 per cent in 2023.

BEW Engineering (up 112 per cent) also delivered multibagger return. Kacholia entered this stock in the September quarter.