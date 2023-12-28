Jhunjhunwala stock portfolio value tops Rs 48,000 crore as Tata Motors, Titan shares shine

The portfolio value of shares held by Rekha Jhunjhunwala jumped Rs 14,428 crore, or nearly 44 per cent, in 2023, as Tata Motors Ltd and Titan Company Ltd, among others, delivered solid returns, and Concord Biotech made solid gains upon listing. As per data publicly available with Trendlyne, Jhunjhunwala's share portfolio was last worth Rs 48,108.40 crore against Rs 33,518 crore at the end of 2022, up 43.53 per cent.

Jhunjhunwala's biggest stock bet Titan Company climbed 44.90 per cent for the year. Jhunjhunwala owned 5.37 per cent stake in the Tata group firm as on September 30, which was worth Rs 17,731.90 crore at last close.

Jhunjhunwala's third largest share bet Tata Motors climbed 88.96 per cent for 2023. Tata Motors is in fact the best-performing Nifty stock for 2023. Jhunjhunwala held Rs 3,968.90 crore worth Tata Motors shares as of latest close, as per Trendlyne.

Concord Biotech, which made its market debuted on August 18, also delivered solid returns upon listing, helping unlock value for Rekha Jhunjhunwala, who along with her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were investors in the company since 2004. On Thursday, the stock was trading at Rs 1,462.15, which was 97 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 741.

Metro Brands jumped 48 per cent year-to-date while CRISIL advanced 44 per cent for the same period. Canara Bank shares gained 31 per cent, still better than Sensex's 18 per cent return during the same period.

Fortis Healthcare (up 44 per cent), NCC (up 84 per cent) and Indian Hotels (up 38 per cent) also delivered healthy returns. Among Jhunjhunwala's top 10 holdings, only Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd delivered a negative return, at 8.74 per cent.