'Please create a ticket if you were affected': Zerodha tells users after tech glitch

Low-cost brokerage Zerodha on Monday evening explained to its users the reason for the login issue during trading hours in the morning.

"This (login issue) was due to a recent update to our IP database over the weekend, which resulted in changes to the recorded locations of many users. This update triggered emails to users that they were logging in from a new location/IP which may have prompted a lot of users to reset their passwords all at once putting a strain on our login systems. We've put in measures to prevent similar issues. Please create a ticket if you were affected by today's issue, and our team will reach out to you. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," said Zerodha on X platform.

Here's a preliminary update on today's issue with login. This was due to a recent update to our IP database over the weekend, which resulted in changes to the recorded locations of many users. This update triggered emails to users that they were logging in from a new location/IP… — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) December 4, 2023

Many of the brokerage's users flagged similar issues that cropped up in the recent past.

Zerodha had in November faced some issues where its users were unable to see executed orders in the orderbook due to an intermittent issue but the executed orders were being updated on the positions page. In October, Kite witnessed a similar technical issue, which was later fixed. Some Zerodha clients had earlier suggested that the trades were being executed but were not reflecting in the position section.

Zerodha said on Monday it faced two different issues with login and marketwatch that affected some of its clients.

"Users complained that they were unable to login on both Kite web and mobile. During investigation, we noticed that the issue affected users on Kite web and people who hadn’t logged into Kite mobile app in the past month. Users who had logged into the Kite mobile app faced no issues with login or order placement.

During our investigation, we discovered that there were a unusual number of password reset requests being generated which was causing login issues. We temporarily suspended fresh password resets which reduced the load on this system and resolved the issues our clients were facing with logging into Kite," said Zerodha.

"Some of our users reported an issue with adding new scrips to the Marketwatch on Kite. This issue affected about 4% of all active users. We immediately added a banner informing users to place orders from the Marketwatch search instead of adding scrips to the Marketwatch," added Zerodha.







