'Roz ka issue hain': Traders slam tech glitches on Zerodha app second time in a week

Low-cost brokerage Zerodha's users got a rude shock on Monday when they couldn't see their executed orders in the orderbook. Traders slammed the brokerage for second such glitch during trading hours in one week.
"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users," Zerodha said on X platform (formerly Twitter).
A few of Zerodha's clients claimed financial losses because of the technical glitch. "I exited my PE position at 9:18.....and it doesn't show in orders.....and then exited at 10:15....with 4 point loss.....since position size was heavy.....I face a loss of 4K.....will you compensate me for this..," asked one of its clients on X.
Another X user claimed: "More than half of the profits wiped out." "Please give us refunds for our API subscriptions for such a pathetic service," said another X user.
This was the second glitch on Zerodha's trading platform in one week. A few days ago, the broking platform reported a similar outage related to order placement on the trading platform Kite.
