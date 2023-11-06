scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
'Roz ka issue hain': Traders slam tech glitches on Zerodha app second time in a week

Feedback

'Roz ka issue hain': Traders slam tech glitches on Zerodha app second time in a week

'Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page,' said Zerodha adding that the issue has been resolved

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
'Roz ka issue hain': Traders slam tech glitches on Zerodha app second time in a week 'Roz ka issue hain': Traders slam tech glitches on Zerodha app second time in a week

Low-cost brokerage Zerodha's users got a rude shock on Monday when they couldn't see their executed orders in the orderbook. Traders slammed the brokerage for second such glitch during trading hours in one week. 

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users," Zerodha said on X platform (formerly Twitter).

A few of Zerodha's clients claimed financial losses because of the technical glitch.  "I exited my PE position at 9:18.....and it doesn't show in orders.....and then exited at 10:15....with 4 point loss.....since position size was heavy.....I face a loss of 4K.....will you compensate me for this..," asked one of its clients on X.

Another X user claimed: "More than half of the profits wiped out." "Please give us refunds for our API subscriptions for such a pathetic service," said another X user. 

This was the second glitch on Zerodha's trading platform in one week. A few days ago, the broking platform reported a similar outage related to order placement on the trading platform Kite.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 06, 2023, 7:26 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement