'Roz ka issue hain': Traders slam tech glitches on Zerodha app second time in a week

Low-cost brokerage Zerodha's users got a rude shock on Monday when they couldn't see their executed orders in the orderbook. Traders slammed the brokerage for second such glitch during trading hours in one week.

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users," Zerodha said on X platform (formerly Twitter).

A few of Zerodha's clients claimed financial losses because of the technical glitch. "I exited my PE position at 9:18.....and it doesn't show in orders.....and then exited at 10:15....with 4 point loss.....since position size was heavy.....I face a loss of 4K.....will you compensate me for this..," asked one of its clients on X.

Another X user claimed: "More than half of the profits wiped out." "Please give us refunds for our API subscriptions for such a pathetic service," said another X user.

What is the point of showing it in positions page. I placed SL for my order. Now price has moved ahead of SL, and I want to trail. But can’t open the orders page to trail my SL.



WHAT IF MY SL JUMPS ? can’t even open the orders page to edit my open position — Failed Trader (@i_doc_mahi) November 6, 2023

And who takes responsibility of the losses of these "affected clients". I am one of them. @SEBI_India

I exited a position to take counter position and I am not allowed. — Suman Das (@twit_suman) November 6, 2023

nothing is resolved

orders cant be seen

positions are also gone now

pls resolve asap else by day end we will have open positions in system. — Ram (@trade_2_win) November 6, 2023

Placed a stop loss order for my position. It did not show in kite.

Tried to see if it was placed,couldn’t do it.

Wanted to modify the order, couldn’t do it.

Wanted to add quantity to my position, couldn’t do it.



This Loss is due to zerodha gltich.@zerodhaonline @khanzubare pic.twitter.com/gO2JOhKMcG — Amaan Zaid (@AmaanZaid5) November 6, 2023

This was the second glitch on Zerodha's trading platform in one week. A few days ago, the broking platform reported a similar outage related to order placement on the trading platform Kite.

