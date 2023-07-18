scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
SEBI and exchanges revise ESM framework, allow stocks to trade on all days from July 24

Feedback

SEBI and exchanges revise ESM framework, allow stocks to trade on all days from July 24

Under revised ESM action, exchanges will allow T2T settlement with 100% margin and trading is permitted with +/- 2% price band on all trading days

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SEBI and exchanges revise ESM framework, allow stocks to trade on all days SEBI and exchanges revise ESM framework, allow stocks to trade on all days

Market regulator SEBI along with NSE and BSE revised the surveillance actions under the Enhanced Surveillance Measures (ESM) framework, said NSE on Tuesday.. Earlier, the stocks under ESM Stage-II were allowed to trade only once a week. Now, this has been revised to all trading days.

From July 24, 2023, exchanges will permit trading on all days with +/- 2% price band.

Under revised ESM action, exchanges will allow T2T settlement with 100% margin. Earlier, trading was permitted once a week with Periodic Call Auction.

The revised framework comes days after BSE-listed Mercury EV Tech had moved Securities Appellate Tribunal to challenge the ESM framework.

On June 2, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India and the exchanges jointly decided to introduce the ESM framework for highly volatile "micro-small" companies. These are companies with a market cap of less than Rs 500 crore. As per SEBI, high-low price variation and close-to-close price variation are the parameters used to shortlist securities under this framework.

In stage I of the ESM framework, the trading of the securities is settled through a trade-for-trade mechanism with a price band of 5%, or 2%, in case the scrip is already in the 2% band. On Tuesday, no change has been announced for the stage I of ESM framework.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 18, 2023, 9:35 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement