Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty quoted at 17,225 at 8:40 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices snapped two days of gaining streak due to profit booking in HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC. Sensex ended 90.99 points lower at 57,806.49 in volatile trade. Similarly, Nifty fell 19.65 points to 17,213.60.

SBI was the top Sensex loser, falling 1.45 per cent, followed by ITC, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and M&M. Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, rising up to 2.86%.

"Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Dow Jones closed in green yesterday inching towards its all time high. European markets were mixed with UK markets closing in green while German and French Indices closing in slight red. Asian markets are also trading flattish in the early Thursday trade," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities told BusinessToday.in.

"Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Spice Jet (Company’s cargo unit SpiceXpress signed a MoU with Pifore to develop electric cargo planes), Varun Beverages (incorporated a new entity 'Varun Beverages RDC SAS' in the Democratic Republic of Congo to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, trading and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages), Sharika Enterprises (Won Rs 1.74 crore order for Smart City Project from Power Grid Corp)," he noted.

"On the technical front, we believe it is very critical for Nifty to sustain above 17,100-17,200 levels for a few sessions which would ultimately lead the index to 17,500 levels in near term. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17,000 and 17,400 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 34,500 and 35,500 respectively," he added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 975.23 crore on December 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,006.93 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.