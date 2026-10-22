ICICI Life Pension Plan: How much income is guaranteed and how much depends on market performance?

What does the plan offer policyholders?

The product offers single-life and joint-life options with a return-of-purchase-price feature. Under the applicable option, upon the death of the annuitant or the last surviving annuitant, the nominee receives a death benefit as specified under the policy terms.

Policyholders can choose to receive annuity payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually, depending on their financial requirements.

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The plan also includes an ‘Annuity Advance’ facility for customers seeking liquidity. It allows eligible policyholders to opt for a lump-sum payment in place of a portion of future guaranteed annuity income. According to the product terms, the advance can cover a selected proportion of guaranteed annuities over the next one to five years, subject to conditions. The maximum advance cannot exceed 50% of total premiums paid.

The product also offers access to health management and wellness services while the policy remains in force and applicable eligibility conditions are met.

What should investors consider before buying?

For prospective policyholders, the key consideration is the balance between guaranteed income and market-linked exposure. Choosing a higher guaranteed annuity proportion provides greater income certainty, while allocating a portion to the NIFTY 50 TRI offers potential upside but introduces variability.

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Investors should understand that index-linked income is not the same as a guaranteed market return. They should review the policy brochure to understand how the variable annuity is calculated, the applicable conditions, charges and the effect of market performance on payouts.

The return-of-purchase-price feature and joint-life option may also be relevant for retirees who want to provide for a spouse or other eligible family member. However, buyers should assess the payout structure and death-benefit provisions carefully before committing a large portion of their retirement savings.

Vikas Gupta, Chief Product Officer at ICICI Life Insurance, said the product aims to help individuals plan for longer retirements amid rising living expenses and changing financial priorities.

For investors, the launch highlights the growing focus on retirement products that combine income stability with the possibility of market-linked growth. The suitability of the plan will ultimately depend on an individual's retirement income needs, risk tolerance, liquidity requirements and the specific terms of the policy.

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