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Tata Sons, Tata Trusts in talks with insurers over potential claims amid boardroom battle

Tata Sons, Tata Trusts in talks with insurers over potential claims amid boardroom battle

Tata AIG General Insurance Company has issued policies to both sides. These policies allow for claims against each other for valuation losses, although no such claims have been filed so far. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 3:44 PM IST
Tata Sons, Tata Trusts in talks with insurers over potential claims amid boardroom battleTata Sons and Tata Trusts are in talks with insurance companies

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts are reportedly in talks with insurance companies regarding coverage for potential claims arising from their ongoing corporate power struggle. Both parties are evaluating the legal and financial implications of their dispute over control of the $185 billion conglomerate.

According to a report in Bloomberg, executives from Tata Sons, the group's holding company, and Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of Tata Sons, are seeking clarity on legal expense coverage under directors and officers liability insurance policies. Possible claims could include compensation sought by minority shareholders for losses linked to the boardroom conflict or regulatory actions.

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Tata AIG General Insurance Company has issued policies to both sides, the report said. These policies allow for claims against each other for valuation losses, although no such claims have been filed so far.

The conflict escalated after a contentious meeting on September 17 regarding the group's future. Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, opposed a public listing of Tata Sons and the reappointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five years. Other directors overruled him, deepening the divide.

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The Tata Sons board supports a listing in line with the Reserve Bank of India's guidance for systemically important shadow lenders. Noel Tata argued that a listing could dilute the Trusts' philanthropic mission, expose the group to market volatility, and undermine its governance model. Tata Trusts has called Chandrasekaran's reappointment "illegal".

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Neither side has filed a lawsuit, but both have engaged lawyers, the report stated. Directors and officers liability insurance typically protects senior executives against personal losses from work-related lawsuits and can cover an organisation's legal expenses.

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The group had previously used insurance coverage for legal costs. After Cyrus Mistry was removed as Tata Sons chairman in October 2016, his family and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds about 18.4% of Tata Sons, challenged the decision. The Supreme Court ruled in Tata Sons' favour in March 2021. 

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 3:43 PM IST
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