Stock Market Updates: Sensex zooms 400 points, Nifty above 17,800; SAIL surges 9%

Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note amid positive global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 402 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 59709.11, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 149 points or 0.85 per cent to 17,821.20.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

On the other hand, M&M and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session on Friday amid negative global cues. Sensex plunged 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 59,306.93.

Nifty fell 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65. Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.53 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,142 crore on October 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,342 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.