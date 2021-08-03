Surat's 15-storey diamond bourse won't have 13th floor, 'I' building; here's why

As 13 is an unlucky number, no diamond businessman is ready to purchase an office on the 13th floor of the under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse. The committee managing the bourse has decided to omit the 13th floor from a 15-storey building. There are a total of nine buildings, each having a 15-storey height. None of these buildings shall have the 13th floor. Floor number 14 will start right after floor number 12 as a result.

Also read: Iron Pillar, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, others pump in $17.5 mn in Skill-Lync

About 70 diamond companies from Mumbai have shifted to Surat during the coronavirus pandemic. The Surat diamond bourse will be ready by 2022 and till then most diamond companies will have shifted to Surat from Mumbai.

The committee has named each building after an alphabet. However, the alphabet 'I' has been omitted in this sequence and instead of 'I', the building has been named as 'J'. This has been done for a reason that 'I' is confused with digit '1' generally.

Recently, the customs department has given the approval to set up the customs house in the bourse, which shall be three times bigger than the one in Mumbai in a 25,000 square ft area.

Also read: 'Don't wear shorts on a flight': Crew member tells passengers in viral TikTok video

The entire bourse has 4,200 offices. The number of daily visitors is expected to be around 1.50 lakh. The diamond bourse project that is worth 2400 crore will be constructed on 66 lakh sq ft land. There will be 11 iconic towers of 15 storeys, housing more than 4,500 diamond offices and creating more than 1.50 lakh jobs.

Also read: Adani Group bags two out of three commercial coal mines in auction