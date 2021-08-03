'Don't wear shorts on a flight': Crew member tells passengers in viral TikTok video

In the times of coronavirus pandemic, flight travel comes with restrictions like social distancing, sanitising and wearing masks, apart from standard rules like switching your phone to flight mode and wearing a seat belt. It seems like even this is not enough, as experienced flight attendant and TikToker Tommy Cimato has apprised netizens of another set of rules to bear in mind, including not wearing shorts or touching the flush button in the lavatory.

Cimato explained why these rules need to be followed too in a TikTok video titled "5 things you never do on an airplane".

First no-no on his list can come as a big surprise to many of us. Cimato said wearing shorts is a big no on a flight. He said that since our legs are exposed to germs when we wear shorts, it is impossible to know about the cleanliness of the seats. "Don't or try not to wear shorts when you're on an airplane. It's the same thing as the window, you never know how clean it's going to be. So if you have pants, you're gonna have less germs," the flight crew member can be seen saying in the video.

Besides this, he also added that passengers should not hesitate to call the cabin crew if they need food, water, and/or air sickness bag. He advised passengers against using their bare hands for touching the flush button or lever in the lavatory as it is unhygienic to do so.

Cimato further mentioned that it is supremely important to stay hydrated on a flight. He also said that passengers should not lean or fall asleep on the window since it houses a lot of germs.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

