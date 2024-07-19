UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Consolidated net profit stays flat on-year at Rs 1,695 crore, domestic sales up 6%

UltraTech Cement reported a flattish consolidated net profit of Rs 1,695 crore for Q1FY25 compared to Rs 1,690 crore a year ago. UltraTech’s April-June quarter consolidated revenue rose about 2 percent from a year ago to Rs 18,069 crore.

The cement maker’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,070 crore, a 2 percent increase from Rs 17,737 crore reported by the company in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period, stood at Rs 1,695 crore.

For the April-June quarter, UltraTech’s consolidated net sales stood at Rs 17,879 crore compared to Rs 17,519 crore over the corresponding period of the previous year. Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax was recorded at Rs 3,205 crore, while consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 3,205 crore in Q1FY25 vis-a-vis Rs 3,223 crore in Q1FY24.

On the operational front, the cement maker saw its domestic sales volume register a 6 percent growth on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Energy costs were lower by 17 percent YoY, mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by 1 percent, attributable to the increase in the cost of fly ash and slag, the company said in a release.

The company's grey cement capacity expanded by 8.7 MTPA, taking its total grey cement capacity of the company to 149.5 MTPA in India.

For the quarter under review, UltraTech reported a green power mix of 29.4 percent, an improvement of 34 percent YoY, including WHRS power mix of 18.2 percent and RE Power Mix of 11.2 percent.