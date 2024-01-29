'Where did you learn maths?': Shashi Tharoor gets trolled for suggesting Sensex did better during Congress regimes than BJP

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor got schooled by netizens for his "lack of understanding of mathematics" for suggesting Sensex tends to perform much better during Congress regimes than it did during Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments.

On Sunday, Tharoor shared a chart on his X platform where it could be seen that Sensex performed the best during Congress regimes. The benchmark index rose 117.7% during Indira Gandhi's rule and 170.9% during Rajiv Gandhi's regime. PV Narasimha Rao government, which was instrumental in kicking off the liberalisation reforms, saw 180.8% growth in Sensex over 1,791 days. Meanwhile, during the first term of Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Sensex rose an impressive 168.1% and 78% during UPA-II.

Data also suggested that Sensex rose 29.9% during Vajpayee's rule and 59.5 and 74.6% during the first and second term of PM Narendra Modi government, respectively.

"For those who speak of the present government as being good for business, this might provide some cause for a rethink," said Tharoor in his X post.

Netizens accused Tharoor of not having a good understanding of mathematics because he shared absolute numbers while ignoring concepts like high and low base.

"Please stop following WhatsApp based finfluencers," one netizen gave a hilarious suggestion to Tharoor.

Sar please stop following WhatsApp based finfluencers 😁 — ASAN (@Atulsingh_asan) January 29, 2024

"Growing something from 0 to 100 and growing something from 25K to 70K is same?" asked another netizen.

The mastery of victorian English surely can't compensates for everything in life. pic.twitter.com/DXMz0L6Yf0 — Ritwik Shukla (@ritwikshukla) January 29, 2024

The chart u r showing is on Lower Base. So u can't compare Sensex return on higher base of 70,000!! There can b no comparison," said another X user.

Remember Tharoorji, the chart u r showing is on Lower Base.

So u can't compare Sensex return on higher base of 70,000!!

There can b no comparison. — Rajeev Desai (@rajuidesai) January 28, 2024

The sensex took 20 years to reach 5000 pts (1979-99).



Another 25 years from there to reach 25000 pts.



Crossed 25000 first time in 2014 with strong news of Modi winning chances.



Now it is 70,000 points. A 35000 points increase.



Indian stock exchange crossed Hong Kong first… — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) January 29, 2024

Lol if you dont know maths dont make a fool of your self growth from 50-150

50000-55000 percentage wise cannot be compared if you have so much confidence share in terms of market cap and individual returns lets see — Naresh Dixit P S (@nareshdixit82) January 28, 2024

"Growing 3 digit on a smaller index base is different from growing on a larger index base. Please calculate absolute values and it will clearly show that the performance has been the best under

@narendramodi," quipped another X user.

Absolutely not correct. Growing 3 digit on a smaller index base is different from growing on a larger index base. Please calculate absolute values and it will clearly show that the performance has been the best under @narendramodi — Tiger Ramesh (@TigeRamesh) January 29, 2024

Nice misled Mr. @ShashiTharoor . Between 2004 and 2014, Sensex moved from 7000 to 24000 (342.8% increase and 17000 in value), with a recession.

Between 2014 and 2024, Sensex moved from 24000 to 70000 (292% increase and 46000 in value), while facing a recession and… — Adha Thakur (@breaking_norms) January 29, 2024

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai said, "Pl give @ShashiTharoor the absolute increase in market capitalization during these periods. He seems to be a bit dense up there to understand."

Meanwhile, Indian shares advanced on Monday, led by a rebound in beaten-down financials and tracking gains in Asian markets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.7% to 21,718.55 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.64% at 71,862, as of 3:06 pm IST.