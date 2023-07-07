Zerodha glitch: Traders say unable to exit Sensex option trades, brokerage says 'issue with the ISPs'

Many traders on Twitter said on Friday that they were unable to exit their Sensex option trades on Zerodha, which the low-cost brokerage said happened due to "issue with the internet service providers (ISPs)".
It is to be noted that Sensex options expire on Friday. "Due to an issue with the internet service providers (ISPs), the orders of some of our users in the BFO segment were affected. Trading in the other segments was unaffected. We are working on updating the status of the affected orders. We apologize for the inconvenience caused," said Zerodha on Twitter. BFO in Zerodha refers to BSE - F&O.
A Twitter user said a similar problem took place on previous Friday as well.
Here are some more complaints that were seen on the microblogging platform:
BSE Ltd has recently revived its derivatives segment by bringing back the Sensex and Bankex futures and options (F&O) contracts with reduced lot sizes and different expiry dates.
In May, the stock exchange said that the lot size for F&O contracts of the Sensex has been reduced to 10 from 15 earlier. For the Bankex index, the lot size for futures and options contracts has been changed to 15, instead of 20 earlier.
