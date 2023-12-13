scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Trending Stocks
Adani Power, Jio Financial, IRFC, PFC shares likely to enter Nifty Next 50 index, says Nuvama

Feedback

Adani Power, Jio Financial, IRFC, PFC shares likely to enter Nifty Next 50 index, says Nuvama

If Jio Financial is included, the stock could see $66 million in passive inflows. IRFC ($15 million inflows), PFC ($45 million inflows), Polycab India ($20 million inflows, Adani Power ($33 million inflows) are other likely Nifty Next 50 entrants.

One can expect inclusion of Tata Technologies, IREDA Ltd, Honasa Consumer, J&K Bank, SBFC and RR Kabel in the broader index Nifty 500 index, Nuvama said. One can expect inclusion of Tata Technologies, IREDA Ltd, Honasa Consumer, J&K Bank, SBFC and RR Kabel in the broader index Nifty 500 index, Nuvama said.

Five shares namely Jio Financial Services Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), Polycab India Ltd and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) could enter Nifty Next 50 index in the March rejig of Nifty indices. One of the three stocks namely REC Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha) and HDFC AMC Ltd, may also join the index, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said in a note.

Canara Bank Ltd could replace Bandhan Bank Lt in Nifty Bank while Shriram Finance Ltd could replace UPL Ltd in the NSE barometer Nifty50, the brokerage said adding that it sees no changes in Nifty IT constituents.

The market capitalisation cut-off date is January 31 and the announcement on Nifty indices is likely in the second half of February 2024. Any changes to indices will be effective from March 31, 2024.

Also read: Jio Financial shares in news as NBFC calls bond issue news speculative

If Jio Financial is included in the Nifty Next 50, the stock could see $66 million in passive inflows. IRFC ($15 million inflows), PFC ($45 million inflows), Polycab India ($20 million inflows, Adani Power ($33 million inflows) are other high Nifty Next 50 probables, as per Nuvama. REC ($40 million), Macrotech Developers ($20 million) and HDFC AMC ($24 million) have borderline chances of making it into the Nifty Next 50 index.

In the Nifty Bank, a Canara Bank entry could lead to $51 million in passive inflows while a Bandhan Bank exit, if it does, may lead to $39 million in outflows. As per Nuvama's analysis, Canara Bank is also well-positioned for MSCI Std Index inclusion in the February 2024 review, necessitating a 15 per cent-plus gain by mid-January for this to play out.

Shriram Finance could see $217 million inflows on Nifty inclusion while UPL may see $114 million outflows.

Meanwhile, one can expect inclusion of Tata Technologies, IREDA Ltd, Honasa Consumer, J&K Bank, SBFC and RR Kabel in the broader index Nifty 500 index.

Also read: Motisons Jewellers IPO to open on December 18; check price band and other details

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on December 13, 2023: Reliance Industries, Indian Bank, UltraTech Cement, Infibeam Avenues, Rashtriya Chemicals and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 13, 2023, 8:08 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Power Ltd
Adani Power Ltd