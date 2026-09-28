Borosil shares rise 6% amid market crash today; here's why 

DGTR’s findings will lead to “a more level competitive environment” for borosilicate table and kitchen glassware business in India, the firm said.

The trading volume of the stock was more than 166% of the three-month full-day average.

The DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods originating in or exported from China PR for a period of five (5) years from the date of the notification to be issued in this regard by the Central Government.

The aforesaid Final Findings are a positive development for the Company and are expected to support a more level competitive environment for the Company's borosilicate table and kitchen glassware business in India. Meanwhile, Sensex tanked over 1,000 points on Monday amid negative global cues.

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Borosil Limited is a leading Indian consumer products company with a legacy spanning over six decades. Originally established as a pioneer in borosilicate glassware, the company has diversified into a comprehensive lifestyle brand.