GIFT Nifty down 190 pts; NSE, Sedemac, Nephrocare, Ola Electric, telcos among top stocks in focus

Quarterly results today: Companies including ESDS Software Solution, Purple Style Labs and Paluck Technologies will announce their results for the June 2026 quarter today.

National Stock Exchange of India: The leading stock market exchange shall begin its journey as a listed share from Thursday, September 24 after it raised Rs 22,562 crore from its IPO between September 17-21 by selling its shares of Rs 1,785 apiece with a lot size of 8 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 5.71 times with nearly. 38.4 lakh applications.

Sedemac Mechatronics: Institutional investors, including A91 Emerging Fund, Xponentia Opportunities Fund and HDFC Life Insurance, are likely to offload up to 44.3 lakh shares (10 per cent stake) in Sedemac Mechatronics to raise Rs 1,329 crore, with a floor price of Rs 3,000 per share, suggests media reports.

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Nephrocare Health Services: India’s largest dialysis network may see a block deal on Thursday, with existing investors offering up to 8.9 per cent of the company’s total equity for Rs 650 crore, suggest some reports citing sources . The offer price has been set at ₹705 per share, representing a discount of around 5 per cent to the stock's last closing price.

Insurance stocks: Stocks like LICI, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and others will be in focus after the IRDAI proposed a broad overhaul of the economics of insurance distribution, with its latest consultation paper seeking lower Expenses of Management (EoM) limits, tighter controls on commissions and greater transparency for policyholders.

Telecom stocks: The TRAI directed service providers to offer voice-and-SMS-only tariff plans, without bundled data, with minimum validity of 30 days or less, giving consumers who don’t need data more affordable, shorter-duration options. This puts Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in focus.

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Ola Electric Mobility: The electric two-wheeler maker is seeking Board approval for a proposed rights issue of equity shares. The Board of Directors will meet on Monday, September 28, 2026, to consider the proposal to raise funds through a rights issue of equity shares, subject to the required regulatory and statutory approvals.

Bharat Dynamics: The defence player has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW), along with associated equipment, to the Indian Air Force (IAF), at a total cost of Rs 810.79 crore.

Max Estates: The real estate player will enter into a joint development agreement (JDA) for an nearly 9.76-acre land parcel in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, envisaging a super built-up development potential of around 1.5 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore.

Concord Biotech: The pharma player's compaby board has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of one bonus equity share for every one share held by shareholders.

Exide Industries: The auto-ancillary player's subsidiary - Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), - has completed the commissioning of Phase-I of its 6 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. The facility has been established to manufacture advanced lithium-ion cells across multiple chemistries and form factors.

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Rainbow Children's Medicare: The company board has appointed Sudarshan Patodia as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company and designated him as Group Chief Financial Officer, with effect from September 23.

Avantel: The communications and telecom player has received an order worth Rs 177.35 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing's business for the supply of satellite communication equipment.

GHCL: India's second-largest soda ash producer is declared the preferred bidder for the composite licence after an e-auction conducted by the Commissioner of Geology and Mining, Government of Gujarat.

Pyramid Technoplast: The barrel manufacturer has received an amended consolidated consent and authorisation (CCA) from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), enabling it to receive, collect, store, transport, and recycle industrial packaging waste generated by other companies, including empty barrels, containers, and liners contaminated with hazardous chemicals/waste.

Zuari Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure: The agrochemical player has acquired 1.28 crore equity shares of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings for Rs 147.96 crore.