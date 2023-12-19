IRCTC, IRFC, YES Bank, Delta Corp, Vikas Ecotech, Vakrangee, IREDA, Suzlon Energy shares see high volumes

YES Bank Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), GTL Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd were among stocks that topped volume chart on NSE in Tuesday's session. On the other hand, IRCTC, HDFC Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Cochin Shipyard and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd were some of the NSE-listed companies seeing high turnover in the first hour of trading session.

YES Bank topped the volume chart, as the private bank saw 16,28,72,517 shares worth Rs 365 crore changing hands. The stock fell 2.63 per cent to Rs 22.20.

It was followed by Vodafone Idea, which saw 13,04,57,553 shares worth Rs 186 crore changing hands. This stock gained 0.71 per cent to Rs 14.20. IRFC shares climbed 4.5 per cent to Rs 98.60 on NSE, as 13,00,00,557 shares worth Rs 1,283 crore changed hands. Penny stock GTL Infrastructure Ltd was up 3.33 per cent at Rs 1.55, as 7,89,94,186 shares worth Rs 12 crore changed hands.

Reliance Power recoded volume of 6,92,02,092 shares. The Reliance Power stock rose 0.84 per cent to Rs 24.00. Vikas Ecotech Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, IREDA, IFCI and IDFC First Bank jumped up to 6 per cent amid high volumes.

Zomato, Delta Corp, IDFC First Bank, Zomato Ltd, IRCON International Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd were some other stocks that saw price appreciation amid high volumes.

"This is to inform that in the matter of arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the ICC has pronounced an award of Rs.103,62,48,745.55 (in ZAR 180,155,080.51 & in USD 1,522,695.79) in favour of the company, IRCON International informed stock exchanges.

In terms of turnover, IRFC topped the NSE chart. It was followed by IRCTC, whose turnover stood at Rs 716 crore.

HDFC Bank clocked a turnover of Rs 655 crore. Reliance Industries logged a turnover of Rs 607 crore, as 23,95,438 company shares changed hands. This stock was up 0.58 per cent at Rs 2,535.60. Cochin Shipyard shares were up 4.79 per cent at Rs 1,331.30. The company clocked a turnover of Rs 470 crore.

Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, REC, HUDCO, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank were some other stocks that saw high turnover in Thursday's trade.

