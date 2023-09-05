IRFC, YES Bank, MMTC, RVNL shares surge up to 15% amid huge volumes; BHEL sees high turnover

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), YES Bank Ltd, MMTC Ltd, RVNL Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and NHPC Ltd jumped up to 15 per cent amid high volumes on NSE in Tuesday's trading session.

IRFC topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock surged 6.37 per cent to Rs 70.95, as 17,45,74,275 shares worth Rs 1,269 crore changed hands on the counter within the first 20 minutes of trade. YES Bank shares advanced 1.34 per cent to Rs 18.60.

A total of 7,03,63,353 YES Bank shares worth Rs 133.26 crore changed hands so far. The bank clarified that its association with the JC Flowers ARC is limited only to the extent of its current shareholding of 9.9 per cent. In a separate release, the private lender said its board has decided to extend the tenure of Chief Risk Officer Sumit Gupta for a period of three months. Gupta was made the Chief Risk Officer of the bank on August 28, 2020, for a period of three years.

Watch: IRFC share price surges 13% to new high, stock doubles investors' money YTD. What's pulling the railway stock, and should you buy, hold or sell? See what analysts say

MMTC shares soared 14.67 per cent to Rs 60.20, as 3,08,07,618 MMTC shares worth Rs 177 crore changed hands. Shares of RVNL gained 3.08 per cent to Rs 159.15. A total of 2,89,01,766 RVNL shares worth Rs 460 crore changed hands so far.

JP Power added 0.58 per cent to Rs 8.70. A total of 2,76,28,863 JP Power shares changed hands worth Rs 28 crore. NHPC rose 3.51 per cent to Rs 53.10 as 2,27,20,854shares worth Rs 120 crore changed hands. Vodafone Idea, JP Associates, Suzlon Energy, PNB and IDFC First Bank were among other stock that saw high volumes in Tuesday's trade.

In terms of turnover terms, railways-linked stocks IRFC and RVNL led the chart, followed by HDFC Bank, BHEL and MMTC. HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 504 crore while BHEL saw Rs 240 crore in turnover. Jio Financial Services, Cochin Shipyard, BSE, IEX and Nazara technologies were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Tuesday's trade. These stocks gained up to 6 per cent.

Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

