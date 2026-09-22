Optiemus Infracom shares hit 20% upper circuit limit on Nothing JV; here's why

"Subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent and receipt of necessary approvals and execution of definitive agreements, the Company will initially acquire 51.1 per cent of the equity share capital of proposed JV company," Optiemus Infracom said in an exchange filing.

Optiemus Infracom said the expanded partnership takes forward the strategic manufacturing joint venture that Nothing and Optiemus announced in September 2025, which established India as a production hub for Nothing and CMF products.

"That joint venture will now evolve into a deeper, more comprehensive partnership: manufacturing, ownership, and R&D are now united under a single Indian entity with CMF, the natural next step in Nothing and

Optiemus's shared commitment to building India's technology capability from the ground up," the company said.

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CMF's investment in local R&D and engineering is intended to build on that foundation, taking India's role in the smartphone value chain from manufacturing towards technology development and global exports.