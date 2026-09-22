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NPS Swasthya premium depends on your age: Check the three entry-age slabs

NPS Swasthya premium depends on your age: Check the three entry-age slabs

The premium you pay under NPS Swasthya will depend on your age when you first enter the scheme, with PFRDA specifying three age-based premium cohorts. Here is how the 18–40, above 40–60 and above 60–70 age groups work under the new guidelines.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 12:59 PM IST
NPS Swasthya premium depends on your age: Check the three entry-age slabsThe new guidelines do not prescribe a single uniform premium across the mentioned age groups.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has specified three age-based premium cohorts for subscribers entering the NPS Swasthya scheme, making the subscriber’s age at the time of initial entry an important factor in determining the health insurance premium.

Under the Operational Guidelines for NPS Swasthya under NPS, 2026, insurers are required to quote premiums separately for three entry-age groups: 18–40 years, above 40 to 60 years, and above 60 to 70 years. The applicable age is the subscriber’s completed age at the time of initial entry into the scheme.

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NPS Swasthya: Three premium age groups

Entry age Premium cohort
18 to 40 years First age cohort
Above 40 to 60 years Second age cohort
Above 60 to 70 years Third age cohort

The guidelines do not prescribe a single uniform premium across these age groups. Instead, the insurer will determine the premium in accordance with the applicable Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) framework.

This means the premium payable by a 30-year-old subscriber can differ from that applicable to someone entering the scheme at 55 or 68. The age classification is based on the completed age at initial enrolment, making the point of entry relevant when calculating the insurance cost.

MUST READ: NPS Swasthya gets closer to launch: Pension regulator to issue final guidelines soon

What does NPS Swasthya cover?

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NPS Swasthya is structured as a family-floater health insurance arrangement. The coverage can include the subscriber, spouse and up to two dependent children. Parents are not included in the standard family-floater coverage under the guidelines.

The subscriber can enter the scheme between 18 and 70 years of age. Once enrolled, the health insurance policy can be renewed up to and including the age of 85 years, subject to the applicable premium, policy conditions and law.

NPS Swasthya eligibility

NPS Swasthya eligibility Rule
Minimum entry age 18 years
Maximum entry age 70 years
Renewal age Up to and including 85 years
Family coverage Subscriber, spouse and up to 2 dependent children
Parents Not covered under the standard family floater

Premium applies to ₹10 lakh–₹30 lakh health cover

The PFRDA guidelines also provide for health insurance coverage in the ₹10 lakh to ₹30 lakh range. The insurer has to determine the applicable premium under the IRDAI framework and quote it for the specified age cohorts to enable comparison between schemes.

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ALSO READ: NPS Vatsalya doubles in a year: Why parents are starting retirement savings for children early

The first contribution into an NPS Swasthya account has to include the first-year insurance premium, including applicable taxes. Subscribers must also pay an annual maintenance fee of ₹200 plus applicable taxes to the Health Benefit Administrator through the Pension Fund. In addition, ₹1,000 is required for investment in the NPS Swasthya account.

Subsequent contributions can be as low as ₹10 each time.

The guidelines also state that all applicable charges must be disclosed to subscribers before enrolment and whenever charges change. No charge beyond those permitted or approved by PFRDA can be recovered from the subscriber.

For subscribers considering NPS Swasthya, therefore, age at entry is one of the key factors to check alongside the selected health cover, premium, deductible and other policy terms.

DO READ: NPS, annuities and mutual funds: How should investors build a retirement income strategy?

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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