NPS Swasthya premium depends on your age: Check the three entry-age slabs

NPS Swasthya: Three premium age groups

Entry age Premium cohort 18 to 40 years First age cohort Above 40 to 60 years Second age cohort Above 60 to 70 years Third age cohort

The guidelines do not prescribe a single uniform premium across these age groups. Instead, the insurer will determine the premium in accordance with the applicable Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) framework.

This means the premium payable by a 30-year-old subscriber can differ from that applicable to someone entering the scheme at 55 or 68. The age classification is based on the completed age at initial enrolment, making the point of entry relevant when calculating the insurance cost.

MUST READ: NPS Swasthya gets closer to launch: Pension regulator to issue final guidelines soon

What does NPS Swasthya cover?

Advertisement

NPS Swasthya is structured as a family-floater health insurance arrangement. The coverage can include the subscriber, spouse and up to two dependent children. Parents are not included in the standard family-floater coverage under the guidelines.

The subscriber can enter the scheme between 18 and 70 years of age. Once enrolled, the health insurance policy can be renewed up to and including the age of 85 years, subject to the applicable premium, policy conditions and law.

NPS Swasthya eligibility

NPS Swasthya eligibility Rule Minimum entry age 18 years Maximum entry age 70 years Renewal age Up to and including 85 years Family coverage Subscriber, spouse and up to 2 dependent children Parents Not covered under the standard family floater

Premium applies to ₹10 lakh–₹30 lakh health cover

The PFRDA guidelines also provide for health insurance coverage in the ₹10 lakh to ₹30 lakh range. The insurer has to determine the applicable premium under the IRDAI framework and quote it for the specified age cohorts to enable comparison between schemes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NPS Vatsalya doubles in a year: Why parents are starting retirement savings for children early

The first contribution into an NPS Swasthya account has to include the first-year insurance premium, including applicable taxes. Subscribers must also pay an annual maintenance fee of ₹200 plus applicable taxes to the Health Benefit Administrator through the Pension Fund. In addition, ₹1,000 is required for investment in the NPS Swasthya account.

Subsequent contributions can be as low as ₹10 each time.

The guidelines also state that all applicable charges must be disclosed to subscribers before enrolment and whenever charges change. No charge beyond those permitted or approved by PFRDA can be recovered from the subscriber.

For subscribers considering NPS Swasthya, therefore, age at entry is one of the key factors to check alongside the selected health cover, premium, deductible and other policy terms.

DO READ: NPS, annuities and mutual funds: How should investors build a retirement income strategy?