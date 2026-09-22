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JSW Infrastructure shares hit record high; stock up over 50% in six months

JSW Infrastructure shares hit record high; stock up over 50% in six months

JSWINFRA366.70(4.89%)

The company earlier this month stated that its subsidiary, JSW Port Logistics Pvt Ltd, had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Inter-Ministerial Committee, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, for setting up an Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Kudathini in Ballari district, Karnataka.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 11:46 AM IST
JSW Infrastructure shares hit record high; stock up over 50% in six monthsElara Securities said JSW Infrastructure delivered a resilient Q1 FY27 despite weak performance at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal amid a challenging environment in West Asia.

Shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd surged 7.32 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 375.25. The stock was last trading 5.06 per cent higher at Rs 367.35. At this level, the stock has gained 52.17 per cent over the past six months.

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The company earlier this month stated that its subsidiary, JSW Port Logistics Pvt Ltd, had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Inter-Ministerial Committee, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, for setting up an Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Kudathini in Ballari district, Karnataka.

According to the company, the proposed facility will be the first ICD in the Ballari region and will handle import and export cargo, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the LOI. The ICD is to be made operational within one year from the date of issue of the LOI.

Brokerage view

Elara Securities said JSW Infrastructure delivered a resilient Q1 FY27 despite weak performance at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal amid a challenging environment in West Asia. The brokerage attributed the performance to healthy domestic port volumes and continued momentum in logistics.

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Elara said JSW Infrastructure is entering its next growth phase, with the company targeting port capacity of 400 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by FY30 through brownfield, greenfield and public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

The brokerage also pointed to the expansion of the logistics business through Navkar, higher domestic cargo volumes, rail rakes and Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals. It expects earnings growth to be supported by operating leverage, third-party cargo and deeper integration between ports and logistics.

Elara retained its DCF-based target price of Rs 393, implying a valuation of 20 times FY28E EV/EBITDA. However, it revised its rating on JSW Infrastructure to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy'.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 11:46 AM IST
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