JSW Infrastructure shares hit record high; stock up over 50% in six months

According to the company, the proposed facility will be the first ICD in the Ballari region and will handle import and export cargo, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the LOI. The ICD is to be made operational within one year from the date of issue of the LOI.

Brokerage view

Elara Securities said JSW Infrastructure delivered a resilient Q1 FY27 despite weak performance at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal amid a challenging environment in West Asia. The brokerage attributed the performance to healthy domestic port volumes and continued momentum in logistics.

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Elara said JSW Infrastructure is entering its next growth phase, with the company targeting port capacity of 400 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by FY30 through brownfield, greenfield and public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

The brokerage also pointed to the expansion of the logistics business through Navkar, higher domestic cargo volumes, rail rakes and Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals. It expects earnings growth to be supported by operating leverage, third-party cargo and deeper integration between ports and logistics.

Elara retained its DCF-based target price of Rs 393, implying a valuation of 20 times FY28E EV/EBITDA. However, it revised its rating on JSW Infrastructure to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy'.