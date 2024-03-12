Paytm, Bandhan Bank shares see MF selling in Feb, Swan Energy, AU SFB, IEX among top buys

Swan Energy, Voltas Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) were some of the stocks that mutual funds bought in February. They were seen trimming exposure to Bandhan Bank, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), LIC Housing Finance, Bata India and Biocon, among others.

February was marked by about Rs 14,300 crore worth buying by mutual funds. FPIs were net sellers of equities to the tune of Rs 740 crore in the secondary market during the same period.

The midcap data compiled by Nuvama Institutional Equities showed MFs bought Rs 3,070 crore worth shares in Whirlpool of India. MFs bought 2.44 crore Whirlpool India shares in February and owned 3.84 crore shares at the end of the month against 1.4 crore shares at January end. The institutional category bought Rs 950 crore worth shares of Swan Energy and Rs 880 crore worth shares in Voltas.

Max Financial (Rs 550 crore, Jubilant Foodworks (Rs 510 crore) and Devyani Internatnal (Rs 500 crore) were some of the stocks they bought with both hands. AU SFB, Minda Corp, Data Patterns, Dixon Technologies, Federal Bank MCX, Ajanta Pharma, and IEX were some other stocks where MFs bought Rs 200-500 crore worth shares in Februry.

Meanwhile, mutual fund houses were sellers to the tune of 3.3 crore Bandhan Bank shares worth Rs 650 crore in February. They sold 1.17 crore Paytm shares during the month worth Rs 470 crore. Motherson Sumi Wiring (Rs 370 crore), LIC Housing Finance (Rs 360 crore), Bata India (Rs 290 crore) and Biocon (Rs 260 crore) were some other stocks that saw MF selling in February.