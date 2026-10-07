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Prime Focus shares tank nearly 10% on I-T raids, company says operations unaffected 

Prime Focus shares tank nearly 10% on I-T raids, company says operations unaffected 

The company said it is fully cooperating with the I-T authorities and has not received any communication regarding any alleged contravention. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 4:30 PM IST
Prime Focus shares tank nearly 10% on I-T raids, company says operations unaffected Prime Focus is a Mumbai-headquartered media and entertainment services company with a presence across visual effects, animation and post-production.

Shares of Prime Focus Ltd fell nearly 10% on Wednesday as the firm on October 7 said the Income Tax Department has initiated a search proceeding under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 2025, on the morning of October 07, 2026, at certain offices of the Company. The search is ongoing as on the date of this letter.

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Prime Focus stock fell 9.51% to Rs 265.30 intra day in the current session against the previous close of Rs 293.20. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 22,198.95 crore. Later, the stock ended 2.78% lower at Rs 285.05.

The company said it is fully cooperating with the I-T authorities and has not received any communication regarding any alleged contravention.

"As on the date of this letter, the Company has not received any communication from the Income Tax Department setting out any finding, demand or alleged contravention. The Company is therefore not in a position to comment on, and does not wish to speculate on, the other matters reported in the News Item, including the stated subject matter of the search. The Company has reached out to officials of the Income-tax department seeking necessary information in this regard. We are fully co-operating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are providing them the necessary information, documentation and clarifications sought by them," said the firm on October 7.

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The business operations of the Company continue as usual and were not impacted due to the search, it added.


Prime Focus is a Mumbai-headquartered media and entertainment services company with a presence across visual effects, animation and post-production.

The company has a strong international footprint, with overseas markets accounting for around 92% of its revenue, according to financial information disclosed on its investor centre. This high exposure to global markets makes international operations a key contributor to the company's overall business.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 4:30 PM IST
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