Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
TCS Q2 results, dividend on October 8: Will earnings lift stock after 35% fall in 2026?

TCS Q2 results, dividend on October 8: Will earnings lift stock after 35% fall in 2026?

TCS2,100.00(0.68%)

HDFC Institutional Equities sees TCS deal wins in the $8-10 billion range. This brokerage sees TCS Q2 net profit rising 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 13,639 crore on 11.1 per cent YoY rise in net sales at Rs 73,081 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 3:39 PM IST
TCS Q2 results, dividend on October 8: Will earnings lift stock after 35% fall in 2026? TCS may deliver 0.6 per cent QoQ CC revenue growth and 0.5 per cent QoQ dollar revenue growth, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The K Krithivasan-led Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is likely to report a 5-14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the September quarter on 8-11 per cent increase in net sales for the same period. Dollar revenues may rise about 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while revenue growth in constant currency terms (CC)  may come in at 0.6-0.7 per cent, analsyts projected. Operating margin is seen falling 70-100 basis points YoY. Deal wins momentum may stay strong.

Advertisement

Related Articles

HDFC Institutional Equities sees TCS deal wins in the $8-10 billion range. This brokerage sees TCS Q2 net profit rising 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 13,639 crore on 11.1 per cent YoY rise in net sales at Rs 73,081 crore.

Emkay Global expects TCS to report 6.6 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 13,751 crore for the quarter on 11.1 per cent YoY rise in net sales at Rs 73,081 crore. The domestic brokerage sees dollar revenue at $7,662 million, up or 0.5 per cent QoQ. The CC sales growth is seen at 0.7 per cent. Emkay said Ebit margin for the quarter may fall 70 bps YoY (up 50 bps QoQ) to 24.5 per cent.

Advertisement

TCS may deliver 0.6 per cent QoQ CC revenue growth and 0.5 per cent QoQ dollar revenue growth, said Nuvama Institutional Equities. The modest growth will be impacted by a slower-than-expected pickup in the second half of the quarter amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

TCS dividend 
TCS has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date if the second interim dividend is declared. The dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the IT firm or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on that day.

TCS dividend history
History suggests TCS has declared incrementally higher dividends post Q2 results. In the second quarter last year, TCS declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY26. It announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share in October 2024, Rs 9 per share in October 2023, Rs 8 per share in October 2022.

Advertisement

TCS dividend in FY27
It declared Rs 110 per share in dividends for FY26, with a dividend yield of 4.66 per cent, amounting to 28,583 crore. This included Rs 11 per share dividend each in the first three quarters, a special dividend of Rs 46 per share in the December quarter (Q3) and a final dividend of Rs 31 per share.

TCS target price targets

Ahead of its quarterly earnings, TCS had 12-month Bloomberg consensus target of Rs 2,398, implying 14.9 per cent potential upside. The stock is down 35 per cent in 2026 so far. Among recent targets, Investec suggested 'Buy' with a target of Rs 3,204.,  MOFSL finds the stock worthy of rs 2,400. CLSA, which has a 'Hold' on TCS, suggested a target of Rs 2,060.  Choice Broking, Antique Stock Broking , Centrum and PL Capital have TCS targets in the range of Rs 2,170 and Rs 3,480.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more