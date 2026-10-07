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RBI clears the air on new forex reporting rules: Framework does not apply to individuals

RBI clears the air on new forex reporting rules: Framework does not apply to individuals

The central bank plans to issue FAQs to clear up confusion over the new reporting obligations.

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Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:57 PM IST
RBI clears the air on new forex reporting rules: Framework does not apply to individualsThe new RBI rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, which took effect on October 1, require all services exporters to file an export declaration form (EDF), declaring the value of each export transaction.

The Reserve Bank of India has clarified that individuals are not covered by the reporting requirements under the new foreign exchange reporting framework, which took effect on October 1.

The central bank now plans to issue frequently asked questions to address what officials describe as a misunderstanding about the reporting requirements under the new framework for services exports.

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The new RBI rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, which took effect on October 1, require all services exporters to file an export declaration form (EDF), declaring the value of each export transaction.

The EDF must be submitted through the bank handling the foreign exchange transaction, generally within 30 days of the end of the month in which the invoice was issued.

MUST READ | RBI export rules: EDF filing to become mandatory for service exporters from October 1

In recent days, concerns have been raised that the reporting requirements would impose an additional compliance burden on freelancers, content creators, small exporters and other individuals.

"The whole intent of bringing these new trade regulations has been to liberalise the handling of trade matters by authorised dealers, simplify the processes, promote ease of doing business. And service exports and imports have been included for reporting purposes now. But the individuals are not included with respect to the reporting requirements for the contracts of a personal nature," Rohit Jain, deputy governor of RBI, said in response to Business Today's query on the issue.

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ALSO READ | 'Fill a form for just being alive': Experts stunned at RBI's new EDF filing rule; here's why

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also stressed that although doubts had been raised about the matter, individuals had no reason to worry.

"So, if you are subscribing to a TV channel or an app, or to some journals or newspapers, or you are providing services as an individual outside, could be tutoring services, could be some small software etc., and getting paid for it, those individuals are not required to report," he pointed out.

He added that even for exporters, a self-declaration would suffice if the amount was up to Rs 10 lakh per bill. Malhotra said that under the previous system, intermediaries such as banks and authorised dealers handled the reporting. Much of the information was already being provided, and only limited additional information would now be required, he noted.

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"This will only improve our data reporting and availability of data with respect to services exports. So, we feel that it is not a major inconvenience or a burden," said Malhotra.

Malhotra said the new reporting norms seek to bring services trade on par with merchandise trade, for which reporting requirements were already in place.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar

Associate editor at Business Today. Nachiket Kelkar has experience of more than two decades as a business journalist covering financial markets and corporate developments. Currently, my focus is on tracking the ups and downs of the equity market and the major news and regulatory developments shaping them. I also have an eye on interest rate movements; major decisions by the Reserve Bank, putting them in the perspective of the consumer; and how the banking industry is evolving amid new opportunities and challenges in an ever globalised and uncertain world economy. Previously, I have had stints with various print and digital media publications like The Week, Hindustan Times and moneycontrol.com among others. When not chasing stories, you may find me travelling, clicking pictures or trainspotting. 

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 2:32 PM IST
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