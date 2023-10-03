Stocks in news: RVNL, JSW Infrastructure, Coal India, Karur Vysya Bank, Aurobindo Pharma and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday. Sensex gained 320 points to 65,828 and Nifty rose 114.75 points to settle at 19,638.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

JSW Infrastructure

The country’s second largest commercial port operator will list on the bourses in the T+3 timeline on October 3. The final issue price was fixed at Rs 119 per share. The shares in the IPO were allotted on September 28.

Kalpataru Projects International

The EPC company and its international subsidiaries have won new orders amounting to Rs 1,016 crore including orders in the transmission & distribution business of Rs 552 crore.

Coal India

The state-owned firm said coal supply rose 12.6 percent YoY to 55 million tonnes in September 2023 and output during the same period climbed 12.6 percent to 51.4 million tonnes. The company produced about 333 million tonnes of coal ending first half of the current financial year posting a strong 11.3 percent YoY growth.

Ramkrishna Forgings

The forging company has received approval of the board for raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore via issuance of equity shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The board also approved conversion of warrants and allotment of 46 lakh equity shares on exercise of 46 lakh warrants, upon receipt of Rs 70.72 crore at the rate of Rs 153.75 per warrant (being 75 percent of the warrant issue price) from the warrant holders.

Karur Vysya Bank

The lender’s advances in Q1 rose 15.3 percent at Rs 70,446 crore over a year-ago period and deposits climbed 13.2 percent to Rs 83,068 crore, while CASA grew by 3.4 percent YoY to Rs 26,795 crore in Q2FY24.

Granules India

The pharma company has received US Food & Drug Administration’s (US FDA) nod for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Losartan Potassium and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets. It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Hyzaar tablets of Organon LLC.

Hero MotoCorp

The world's largest two-wheeler maker has raised the ex-showroom prices of select motorcycles and scooters, effective from October 3, 2023. The price rise will be around 1 percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary based on specific models and markets.

Godrej Agrovet

The company will set up an integrated palm oil complex in Telangana and invest Rs 300 crore over the next 3-4 years.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The state-owned firm has emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of distribution infrastructure at South Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (loss reduction works). The project worth Rs 1,098 crore will be executed within 24 months.

Indus Towers

Indus Towers has inked an agreement with IOC Phinergy (IOP) for deployment of 300 zero-emission energy systems based on aluminium-air technology, to optimize diesel consumption at Indus’ telecom tower sites.

Blue Dart Express

The logistics company has announced price increase with effect from January 1, 2024. The average shipment price will be raised by 9.6 percent compared to 2023, dependent on the shipping profile. Customers signing up from October 1 to December 31 this year will not be impacted by price increase.

Aurobindo Pharma

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit VI - B, a formulation manufacturing facility, in Telangana, from September 22 to September 29. Post inspection, a Form 483 was issued with 1 observation to the said facility, which is procedural in nature.

