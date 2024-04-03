Stocks in news: Ultratech, Britannia, Biocon, MOIL, Coforge, J&K Bank, Sona Comstar and more

Domestic equity markets took a breather on Tuesday and settled marginally lower. The BSE Sensex declined 110.64 points, or 0.15 per cent to settle at 73,903.91. The NSE Nifty shed 8.70 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 22,453.30. Here are the stocks which may hog limelight at the opening bell on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.



UltraTech Cement: The company has commissioned two greenfield capacities: a 2.70 mtpa cement grinding unit at Karur, Tamil Nadu, and a 2.70 mtpa integrated cement plant at Kukurdih, Chhattisgarh. With this, its total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity increased to 146.2 mtpa.



Britannia Industries: The biscuit maker said the board of directors has approved the appointment of Susheel Navanale as the Chief Information Officer, with effect from April 3.



Biocon: Subsidiary Biocon Biologics has completed the transfer of its branded formulations business in India to Eris Lifesciences on a slump sale basis for Rs 1,242 crore. The branded formulations business comprises metabolics, oncology, and critical care diagnostics.



Chalet Hotels: The hotel chain's QIP committee has approved allotment of 1,26,26,263 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 792 apiece amounting to Rs 1,000 crore.



MOIL: The manganese ore mining company has recorded the best ever production of any financial year since inception, at 17.56 lakh metric tons, growing sharply by 35 percent year-on-year. This is 29 percent higher than the previous best-ever production of 13.64 lakh metric tons in FY08.



Coforge: Ruchi Kulhari, Chief People Officer has tendered her resignation to pursue other opportunities. However, Pankaj Khanna, Executive Vice President – Revenue Assurance, has been designated as the Chief People Officer with immediate effect.



Hindustan Zinc: The mined metal production for the quarter ended March FY24 declined 1 per cent YoY to 299 kt, but the same increased 11 per cent on a sequential basis, driven by a mix of improved mined metal grades and higher ore production across mines.



Sona BLW Precision: The auto ancillary firm informed that it has received certification for its second hub wheel motor for electric two-wheelers under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto component industry in India (PLI-Auto) from the Ministry of Heavy Industries on April 2, 2024,



Anupam Rasayan India: The company has signed a letter of intent with a Japanese multinational company worth $90 million (Rs 743 crore) over the next 7 years to supply two advanced intermediates using fluorination chemistry.



Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank has signed a corporate agency agreement with New India Assurance Company for servicing and soliciting their insurance products through the bank's branch network.



Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The bank has received a notice of tax demand of Rs 110.04 crore from the Assessment Unit, Income Tax Department, for Assessment year 2022–23, due to certain additions and disallowances made.



JSW Energy: The JSW Group company has received approval from the board of directors for raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via qualified institution placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.

Viceroy Hotels: The trading in equity shares of the company will recommence on the bourses, with effect from April 3, post-capital reduction pursuant to the resolution plan. Its equity shares will be available for trading in the T group and will continue to be available in the trade-to-trade segment.