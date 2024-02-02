Stocks to watch out for today: Tata Motors, RITES, Adani Ports, Delhivery Bata and more

The domestic equity market ended in the red on Thursday. Sensex slipped 107 points to end the session at 71,645 and Nifty fell 28 points to settle at 21,697. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Earnings today

Shares of Tata Motors, UPL, Delhivery, Bank of India, Aegis Logistics, Bikaji Foods International, Devyani International, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Engineers India, InterGlobe Aviation, JSW Infrastructure, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Samhi Hotels, Satin Creditcare Network, Sundram Fasteners, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Ujjivan Financial Services will be tracked ahead of their December quarter earnings on February 2.

Hero MotoCorp

The world's largest two-wheeler maker recorded total sales at 4,33,598 units in January 2024, rising 21.6 percent over a year-ago period, with domestic sales increasing 20.5 percent on-year to 4.2 lakh units and exports surging 74.6 percent to 12,664 units for the quarter.

Eicher Motors

Royal Enfield logged sales of 76,187 motorcycles in January 2024, climbing 2 percent over the 74,746 units sold in the same month last year. However, export sales slipped 20 percent YoY to 5,631 motorcycles during the month.

RITES

The engineering services company clocked a 12.5 percent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 128.8 crore in Q3, amid muted topline and weak operating performance. Revenue from operations climbed 0.8 percent to Rs 682.9 crore compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Titan Company

Titan posted a 9.4% rise in Q3 standalone net profit to Rs 1,040 crore against Rs 951 crore in the December 2022 quarter. Standalone total income climbed 24.1 percent to Rs 14,122 crore in the last quarter against Rs 11,383 crore profit in the December 2022 quarter.

Ashok Leyland

The country's second-largest commercial vehicle maker logged sales of 15,939 units in January 2024 and fell 7 percent compared to 17,200 units sold in the year-ago period.

Bata India

The leading footwear company logged a 31% fall in net profit to Rs 57.3 crore for the October-December period of FY24 compared to the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 0.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 903.5 crore in Q3, led by premium categories despite muted demand.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

The Adani Group firm reported a 67.87 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,208.41 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 1,315.54 crore in the same quarter last year. The consolidated revenue from operations jumped 44.58 per cent to Rs 6,920.10 crore compared with Rs 4,786.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

NMDC

The state-owned iron ore company clocked iron ore output of 4.54 million metric tonne (mt) in January this year, rising 8.09 percent over the year-ago period. Sales climbed 18.8 percent year-to-year to 4.56 mt during the month.

