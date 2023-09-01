scorecardresearch
Torrent Pharma, Cipla shares in news as BSE seeks clarification on acquisition report

Torrent Pharma, Cipla shares in news as BSE seeks clarification on acquisition report

Torrent Pharma: BSE sought clarification from the former with reference to news appeared in ET NOW dated August 31, suggesting the pharma major is in talks to acquire Cipla Ltd.

Torrent promoters were likely to bid for Cipla, along with a consortium of private equity firms, the report said adding that Torrent Pharma has lined up debt from foreign funds.
SUMMARY
  • Torrent Pharma stock fell 0.18 per cent to Rs 1,840.25; Cipla was up 0.22 per cent at Rs 1,260.
  • Torrent Pharma is 6th largest domestic pharma company with market with a share of 3.6 per cent.
  • The acquisition may include Rs 8,300 crore equity infusion from one or more private equity players.

Shares of Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Torrent Pharma) and Mumbai-headquartered Cipla Ltd were trading flattish in Friday's trade after stock exchanges sought clarification from the former with reference to news appeared in ET NOW dated August 31 suggesting the drug maker is in talks to acquire Cipla.

As per the ET NOW report, Torrent promoters were likely to bid for Cipla, along with a consortium of private equity firms, adding that Torrent Pharma has lined up debt from foreign funds. Cipla's stake could trigger an open offer which would imply a cheque size of $6.5-7 billion, the report suggested. A successful deal will take Torrent Pharma to the second-largest company by revenues in India. In domestic formulation business, it will overtake market leader Sun Pharma. Cipla's revenue in financial year 2023 is more than double that of Torrent Pharma.

Shares of Torrent Pharma were trading 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 1,840.25 on BSE. Cipla shares were up 0.22 per cent at Rs 1,260.

In India, Torrent is ranked number six in the Indian pharmaceutical market with a share of 3.6 per cent and Cipla is number four with a share of 5.1 per cent, as per MAT July 2023, according to market research firm AWACS.

Also read: Hot stocks on September 1, 2023: Tata Steel, Amber Enterprises, Nazara Tech, DCM Shriram, BHEL and more

Torrent Pharma is cranking up its efforts to put together financing to buy out the promoter family of Cipla, The Economic Times suggested quoting several people with knowledge of the matter. This would be the largest pharma sector acquisition in the country till date, the report said adding that the acquisition would include a likely Rs 8,300 crore ($1 billion) equity infusion from one or more private equity players.

As per the ET report, rival contenders Blackstone, Baring Asia hit pause mode as Cipla valuations soared. Torrent Pharma has tapped PE funds such as Warburg Pincus, CVC among others to raise around $1 billion before submitting binding offer by early October, the report suggested.

Also read: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green shares in news on report Pandora probe links Adani to shell firms

Also read: Rs 21 to Rs 131: This railway stock turned into multibagger in three years; fell 10% from record high

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 01, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
