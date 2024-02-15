YES Bank, SJVN, IRFC, NHPC, NMDC, Zomato shares rise up to 6% amid high volumes on NSE

YES Bank Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), NMDC Ltd and NHPC Ltd were some of the stocks that gained up to 6 per cent in Thursday's trade amid high volumes on NSE.

YES Bank shares gained 0.70 per cent to Rs 28.90 on BSE. The counter saw 6,60,74,552 shares worth Rs 191 crore changing hands. The private bank was likely to recover about half of its dues from Katerra India by selling loans of the company undergoing corporate insolvency, a report by ET suggested.

It was followed by Vodafone Idea, which saw 6,47,89,371 shares worth Rs 101 crore changing hands. This stock added 0.32 per cent to Rs 15.60. NHPC shares rose 3.56 per cent to Rs 91.70 on NSE, as 6,27,45,641 shares worth Rs 574 crore changed hands. SJVN climbed 3.28 per cent to Rs 124.50, as 3,83,26,328 SJVN shares worth Rs 478 crore changed hands.

IRFC shares were up 3.11 per cent at Rs 159.10. A total of 3,01,69,036 IRFC shares worth Rs 480 crore changed hands.

NMDC Ltd recoded volume of 2,54,73,419 shares. This stock climbed 5.94 per cent to Rs 249.55. "We believe the spot earnings run-rate is at its peak and cannot be extrapolated as (1) we see downside to international iron ore prices and (2) volume growth has peaked and we see a moderate 3.8 per cent CAGR over FY2024-26E, similar to the past decade," said Kotak Institutional Equities. This brokerage has a fair value of Rs 205 for NMDC.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for February 15: GAIL, PNB and Axis Bank

Zomato shares rose 1.97 per cent to Rs 155.25. The Zomato stock saw 1,99,30,675 shares changing hands worth Rs 311 crore. Suzlon Energy, IOC, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Nalco were some other stocks on NSE that saw prise in both share price and volumes.

In turnover terms, Vedanta Ltd led the chart as Rs 2003 crore worth Anil Agarwal-led company's shares changed hands. NHPC, NMDC, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were some other stocks leading the turnover chart on NSE.

Also read: IREDA shares open higher after six sessions amid reports of block deals; check details