Cochin Shipyard shareholders counting losses in 2025, recovery likely next year?

Shares of Cochin Shipyard are in a downtrend this year. Cochin Shipyard stock, which hit a 52 week high of Rs 2547.25 on June 6, 2025 has lost 39% till date amid profitbooking and high volatility in the Indian market. Cochin Shipyard shares were trading 1.29% lower at Rs 1567 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1587.30. Market cap of the defence stock fell to Rs 41,232 crore. Cochin Shipyard shares have lost 3% this year and fallen 0.05% in a year. In the shorter term too, the stock traded in the red.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cochin Shipyard stock opened lower at Rs 1583.05 today. Total 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.54 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 29.5, signaling the stock is trading in the oversold zone. Cochin Shipyard shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Hoewver, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 410% in three years and risen 732% in five years.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Cochin Shipyard is firmly in a bearish structure, with the stock making lower highs and lower lows after topping out near the Rs 1,950–2,000 zone. The recent breakdown below the Rs 1,600 support is significant, as this level had earlier acted as a demand zone; its violation shifts the bias decisively negative. RSI is hovering near 26–30, indicating an oversold condition, but the absence of any bullish divergence suggests that weakness may persist. While a short-term technical bounce toward Rs 1,620–1,650 cannot be ruled out due to oversold readings, any pullback is likely to face selling pressure. Overall, the trend remains negative, and a “sell on rise” approach is preferred until the stock reclaims and sustains above Rs 1,650–1,700."

Advertisement

Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Cochin Shipyard has witnessed a strong uptrend in the first half of the year, followed by a prolonged corrective and consolidation phase. After forming a major top near the Rs 2,400 zone, the stock has been under persistent selling pressure, marked by a series of lower highs and lower lows, indicating a controlled but extended downtrend.

The broader trend remains weak, and any upside move is likely to face resistance at higher levels. However, the stock is now approaching a strong historical demand zone near Rs 1,500, where price previously found support and buying interest emerged.

The recent fall has been accompanied by declining volumes, which indicates the absence of aggressive selling at lower levels.

Advertisement

On the upside, the Rs 1,650–1,700 zone stands out as an important resistance area, aligning with prior consolidation and supply zones. A move toward this region can be expected if the support holds, though sustained strength above Rs 1,700 would be required to improve the overall trend structure. Traders may consider a short-term positional bounce trade from current levels with a strict stop-loss below Rs 1,500. A breakdown below this support would invalidate the setup and could lead to further downside."