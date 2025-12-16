28 deliveries, Rs 763 pay: Raghav Chadha slams gig work as 'systemic exploitation'

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday called out the exploitative realities of the country's gig economy after a post showed a Blinkit delivery agent earned just Rs 763 after 28 deliveries. As per the post, the rider completed 28 orders over nearly 15 hours of work, yet earned only Rs 762.57 - an average of just Rs 52.01 per hour.

"This is not a 'gig economy success story'," Chadha wrote on X. "This is systemic exploitation hidden behind apps & algorithms."

I raised this issue in Parliament recently. Low pay, crushing targets, no job security, no dignity for gig… pic.twitter.com/gLwQbcE1iQ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 16, 2025

The screenshot shared by Chadha showed the breakdown: Rs 690.57 from order earnings, Rs 72 as incentive, and zero in other earnings. The delivery worker, dressed in uniform, had clocked 14 hours and 39 minutes for the day to complete the 28 orders.

Chadha, who said he had recently raised this issue in Parliament, continued: "Low pay, crushing targets, no job security, no dignity for gig workers. This Blinkit case only confirms what millions live every day. India cannot build a digital economy on the backs of underpaid, overworked human beings. Fair wages, humane hours and social security for gig workers are non-negotiable."

An investor responding to the post broke down the math further: "Assuming each order is around 4 kms (2 to pickup and 2 to drop), that makes it 112 kms each day. If mileage of vehicle is around 40 per litre, it comes to 3 litres of fuel costing around Rs 300."

Factoring in food and basic daily needs, the net earnings look even lower. "One decent meal costs around Rs 50 to Rs 100. So around Rs 150 to Rs 300 for the day. Our Blinkit delivery person earns around Rs 150 to Rs 200 per day after riding for over 100 kms on crazy roads with high traffic & stress. If this continues to happen, he will spend all his money on health in later years."

The investor added: "I think this Delivery Team is doing a fabulous job. They deserve to earn much more. We Indians do not want to pay for delivery. What can be done to make their lives better?"