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Zydus Life, Sona Comstart Dr Lal Pathlabs: Top stocks to trade - Price targets, stop loss & more

Zydus Life, Sona Comstart Dr Lal Pathlabs: Top stocks to trade - Price targets, stop loss & more

ZYDUSLIFE1,200.50(1.19%)

Master Captial Services said that Zydus Life has witnessed a strong upward move after breaking above horizontal resistance on above average volumes, confirming a positive shift in price momentum.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 8:13 AM IST
Zydus Life, Sona Comstart Dr Lal Pathlabs: Top stocks to trade - Price targets, stop loss & moreDr Lal Pathlabs continues to maintain a robust uptrend, supported by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows, said the brokerage.

Amid the rising selling pressure in the equity markets, traders are left with limited choices to trade to make some gains. Based on the strong charts, Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has suggested select stocks to investors to trade to make short-term gains. Here's what he has to say on these stocks:

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Dr Lal Pathlabs | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,140-2,180 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,870
Dr Lal Pathlabs continues to maintain a robust uptrend, supported by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. The stock has delivered a decisive breakout above the horizontal resistance at Rs 1,900 and is now consolidating above this level, which is acting as a crucial support zone. The price remains comfortably positioned above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing bullish structure. The RSI stands at 66, indicating positive momentum and sustained buying interest. Additionally, the stock has consistently outperformed the benchmark, reflecting relative strength. Sustained trading above Rs 1,900 could support further upside and continuation of the prevailing upward trajectory.


Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 870-900 | Stop Loss: Rs 755 
Sona Comstar has registered a decisive breakout above its previous all time high resistance near Rs 790, signalling a continuation of the primary uptrend. Post breakout, the stock has entered a consolidation phase around the 21 EMA, while retaining its breakout structure. The price continues to sustain above its key moving averages, reflecting positive trend alignment and a well defined bullish price structure. The RSI has cooled to 51, suggesting a moderation in momentum and scope for a fresh pickup in buying strength. Sustained price action above Rs 790, coupled with a breakout from the ongoing consolidation, could trigger the next leg of the uptrend.

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Zydus Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,220-1,250 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,085
Zydus Lifesciences has witnessed a strong upward move after breaking above the Rs 1,200 horizontal resistance on above average volumes, confirming a positive shift in price momentum. The stock is currently undergoing a corrective retracement towards the 21 and 55 EMAs, which could provide a potential accumulation zone if these averages continue to hold as support. The broader price structure remains constructive, with a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows, indicating that the underlying uptrend remains intact. The stock continues to trade above its key moving averages, reflecting favourable trend alignment. A sustained rebound from the current zone could pave the way for renewed upward momentum.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026 8:13 AM IST
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