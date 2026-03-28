‘Stillness over impulse under pressure’: Gaur Gopal Das on navigating uncertainty

At the Business Today MindRush & India’s Best CEOs Awards, monk and author Gaur Gopal Das delivered a clear message to business leaders: in times of uncertainty, restraint matters more than reaction.

Speaking at a session titled “The Inner Anchor in Turbulent Times”, Das focused on how leaders can maintain clarity and balance amid global disruptions, economic volatility and workplace pressures.

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Opening with an anecdote about being stuck in traffic before the session, Das used it to highlight a broader leadership flaw — impulsive decision-making under pressure.

“The most certain thing to do is not be impulsive,” he said, adding that leaders often chase “instant closures” to ease mental discomfort, even if it leads to poor outcomes.

He stressed that reacting quickly does not necessarily mean responding effectively. Das framed resilience as a deeper cultural strength, not just a function of growth or policy.

“We are talking about the India advantage in terms of psychological and civilizational strength,” he said, noting that India’s ability to pause, reflect and recover has helped it navigate repeated crises.

Drawing from the Bhagavad Gita, he described stillness as a leadership tool. “In stillness, you can reflect better… prioritise better… respond better.”

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A key takeaway from his address was the need to distinguish between controllable and uncontrollable factors.

“What is the point in being focused on the uncontrollables? All we will get is stress,” he said, urging leaders to redirect energy toward actionable decisions.

‘Keep the ship afloat’

On managing businesses during prolonged uncertainty, Das said leaders should focus on immediate steps rather than complete clarity.

“Clarity is about what’s my next step in keeping the ship afloat,” he said, likening crisis management to a “treasure hunt” where each step reveals the next. “Right now, it’s not about growth… it’s about making sure that we don’t sink.”

Das cautioned against extreme leadership styles — either overly authoritative or excessively soft. A strong leader, he said, must balance decisiveness with empathy, especially when teams are under pressure.

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“People whose morale is high will deliver more than what is expected of them.”

Handling tough decisions

On layoffs and crisis-driven decisions, Das acknowledged that leaders may be forced to take difficult calls. “Sometimes hard decisions have to be made… because the situation demands it,” he said.

However, he stressed the importance of intent, communication and support for affected employees, including helping them transition where possible.

Das closed by calling for a shift in how corporate leaders view mental well-being and decision-making.

“Spirituality is not a luxury. It is a necessity,” he said, referring to practical tools like mindfulness that help improve clarity and perspective.