MindRush 2019: Align Industry 4.0 to Business 4.0

Technological advancements are happening at a fast pace in the IT industry. From Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, Internet of Things to design and software, disruption is visible. To survive in the fast-changing business scenario, we must be curious about all that is happening in the sector and find out the whys and hows of it, Dr Rajeev Shorey, Principal Scientist, TCS Innovation Labs and Adjunct Faculty, IIT Delhi, pointed out at the 6th edition of BT Mindrush.

"Be curious about all the rat race changes that are happening. The only way to solve the problems is being curious about them. You have to evolve continuously," he said at a session on the IT sector at a panel discussion.

Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner, Global Business Services, IBM India/South Asia, doesn't find the unfolding revolution of IT innovations unusual. "We have already been here. We have seen industrial revolution that transformed society, and internet revolution that changed the way we live. We'll get through this disruption as well," she said.

Mohanty said no digital transformation is going to be successful unless companies transform to the core. "The core combines workforce and data. It is important that companies leverage the power of data and workforce," said Mohanty.

Dr Rajeev Shorey of TCS emphasised the importance and impact of Industry 4.0 and Business 4.0 today. "The most important thing is industry 4.0 that involves AI, machine learning, etc. It could be a game changer. Big IT firms are now defining Business 4.0. It's important that you align industry 4.0 with Business 4.0. If you don't do it, you would lose the game," he said.