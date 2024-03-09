‘If the workforce is very competitive, only then can…’: IRCTC’s former CMD Rajni Hasija on upskilling

Rajni Hasija, former CMD, IRCTC official, emphasized the importance of a competitive workforce for building a resilient business at the first panel discussion at BT Mindrush. She underscored the idea that a skilled and competitive team is crucial for navigating challenges and ensuring the longevity and adaptability of a business in a dynamic environment. "If the workforce is very competitive, only then can the business be a resilient one," Hasija said.

Asish Mohapatra, the co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness, shared his remarkable journey of resilience and business acumen, revealing that he encountered 73 rejections before steering OfBusiness to a valuation of $5 billion, further underscoring the power of perseverance in the face of challenges, highlighting the determination that led to the success of OfBusiness.

While giving advice to budding entrepreneurs, Mohapatra said, "Your best chances of success are when you are yourself." He was giving insights during the session 'Skilling for Resilient Business Futures' along with other panelists– Rajni Hasija, former CMD, IRCTC official, Dr. S.N. Sridhara, Vice Chancellor, Hindustan University, Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, founder and CEO of Laura Labs.

Speaking about the importance of industries investing in institutes via training, Dr. S.N. Sridhara shed light on how to help students gain the right skills. “We have tied up with many industries now, not only to take them for internships or placements, but they also act as board of study members so that the curriculum is altered according to the need of the hour and caters to the technology that keeps on changing with time,” he added.