Sensex, Nifty hit by coronavirus: Here's how to buy right stocks in falling market

The past few weeks have been the most difficult period many investors have ever witnessed. Fear of a worldwide recession due to spread of coronavirus has spooked investor sentiment with Indian benchmark indices (BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty) falling over 20% this month, in line with many other global indices. After sharp corrections in three trading sessions on March 9, March 12 and March 16 by 5.1%, 8.1% and 7.9% respectively, the BSE Sensex, one of the widely used equity market indicators in India, crashed by an overall 19.83% this month till March 17.

While any significant market correction erodes a substantial chunk of investors' wealth, but more often than not, it is followed by a handsome recovery within 3-5 years. So if you are a long term investor it could also be an opportunity to buy some quality stocks at very cheap valuations.

"Global equity markets tumbled in the last one month as Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread to more than 100 countries, becoming one of the biggest threats to the global economy and financial markets. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic (an epidemic that has spread over several countries), creating panic in the equity markets," says Siddharth Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Overall this year the Sensex has fallen by more than 25% from its peak closing of 41,952 on January 14 this year. So if you are planning to buy some stocks, is this a right time that you were waiting for? We tell you how should you identify a right sector and a stock?

Will it offer advantage to India?

China is one of the major source for providing critical components and raw materials for many Indian manufacturers and lock down in China has severely affected their ability to produce. Besides sourcing, there is significant reduction in demand as entire world is almost facing restriction on movement of people and goods. However, India as major importer of crude oil also likely to benefit. "Correction in crude prices augurs well for Indian markets and is an immediate benefit. Actually, the benefits of crude oil correction outweigh the market volatility in the equity markets. Both these factors make Indian equity markets a good investment proposition" says says Pankaj Bobade, Head- Fundamental Research, Axis Securities.

Eminent recovery may change some old business order

When the recover starts many big global companies which were majorly dependent upon China will diversify their sourcing and India is poised to get a good chunk of it. "The coronavirus episode has brought forth the excessive dependence of global supply chains on China. In course of correction measures, India offers an excellent alternative to relocate these manufacturing activities, as India offers educated, low cost English speaking workforce along with the scale that can match that of China, though it may take a couple of quarters to make it happen" says Bobade of Axis Securities. Investor with long term investment horizon can factor this eventuality when taking their investment calls.

Avoid going for overkill

As most of the stocks are appearing to be cheap so it should not lure you into buying everything that comes your way. At this juncture investors should be very selective in their stock picking. "Value investing could surely work at this stage. Don't lose sight of your patience or of your asset allocation. Don't over-diversify your stocks. Diversification sure does help cushion your overall portfolio and temporarily limit the downside. But this may also keep you away from gaining meaningfully when the market recovers" says Jashan Arora, Director Master Capital Services.