BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Real Estate
Real estate online portals make it easier for buyers to view, rate and analyse property without visiting the actual site.
Interest rate is one of the important factors that one looks at while buying a home as loan equated monthly instalments (EMI) depend on that.
The real estate sentiment index is launched jointly by Ficci and Knight Frank.
Many developers offer to pay interest on the loan till possession. This is good news, but only if chances of the project getting delayed are low.
"At present, prices in these cities are reasonable. The potential for price appreciation is high", says Prashan Agarwal, co-founder, PropTiger.com.
The finance minister has cleared the ambiguity surrounding taxation of REITs, removing a big hurdle to their launch.
The real estate sector has being facing a slump along with the overall economy. But it seems the luxury segment has been able to avoid the downturn.
As demand for residential real estate slows, experts say it is a good time to invest in office spaces.
The first thing you must do is to price the property correctly. Price is the main attraction for buyers and a big differentiator.
Investing in property with just Rs 2 lakh in hand has become a reality with Sebi's approval to REITs.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces