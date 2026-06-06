Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the proposed Great Nicobar infrastructure project, saying environmental concerns should be guided by facts and due process rather than symbolic gestures.

Speaking at the BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit and Awards on June 6, Yadav appeared to reference Gandhi's recent visit to the islands and remarks on the project.

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“Dubki lagane se kya hota hai? You can go scuba diving and come back with a statement. That may be a luxury, but it is not necessarily a reflection of genuine concern,” Yadav said, suggesting that making statements after a scuba-diving trip does not necessarily reflect genuine environmental concern.

The minister was responding to questions about the controversy surrounding the multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar development project, which has drawn criticism from opposition leaders and environmental groups over its potential ecological impact.

Defending the Centre’s position, Yadav said the project had secured environmental clearance only after complying with all prescribed norms and procedures and had subsequently undergone judicial scrutiny.

“Any environmental clearance that we grant is based on established standards and procedures. The environmental clearance for Nicobar was granted after taking all norms into consideration,” he said.

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Yadav stressed that the project is strategically significant for India, given Great Nicobar’s location in the Indian Ocean region. According to him, the development will strengthen the country's maritime infrastructure and security preparedness.

“For any country, security is important. This project will prove to be a major support for strengthening India’s port capacity and maritime security,” he said.

Addressing concerns over environmental damage, the minister argued that the project footprint would cover only a small fraction of the island.

“The total area involved is 1.78% of Nicobar,” Yadav said, adding that environmental protection and strategic infrastructure development can coexist when projects are implemented within established regulatory frameworks.

The proposed Great Nicobar project includes a transshipment port, an international airport, power infrastructure and township facilities. While the government has projected it as a key economic and strategic asset, environmentalists have raised concerns over its impact on forests, biodiversity and indigenous communities inhabiting the island.

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Reiterating the government’s stance, Yadav said adequate environmental safeguards have been incorporated into the project and urged critics to consider both its strategic importance and the extensive regulatory process it has undergone before receiving approvals.