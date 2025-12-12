MPW2025: Anupriya Acharya explains how data & digital are shaping India's future consumer market

At the India’s Most Powerful Women in Business Awards 2025, Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe, South Asia, shared valuable insights during the session titled The Big Consumer Evolution. This enlightening conversation unpacked how data, digital platforms, creativity, and purpose are reshaping the way businesses engage with consumers.

In her discussion, Acharya emphasised the rapid transformation of India’s consumer base, underscoring the significant shift from traditional marketing to more personalized, platform-driven strategies. "Today’s consumer is truly global," Acharya remarked, noting how the boundaries between markets have dissolved thanks to a data-first world and the prevalence of social media and digital platforms. She pointed out that the digital natives of India, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, have grown up in a world of constant connectivity, shaping their behavior and expectations from brands.

As India continues to embrace technological advancements, the rise of AI, including generative AI, is further influencing consumer behaviour, Acharya explained. Consumers are no longer just engaging through traditional means like keyboard and touch; now, voice prompts and AI-driven interactions are becoming the norm.

One of the biggest challenges for marketers today is the shift from a top-down approach to a more co-created, individualized form of communication. Acharya stressed the importance of engaging with consumers at the "speed of culture," where personalized content becomes key to capturing their attention. "They believe that when someone is serving them communication, it should be tailored to them personally," she added.

In the rapidly changing digital landscape, Acharya highlighted the challenge traditional publishers face as big tech platforms and non-transparent algorithms continue to dominate the advertising space. However, she emphasized that content — regardless of the platform — remains paramount. In fact, a recent study on Gen Z revealed that this generation places significant trust in content shared through social platforms, as it allows for an open exchange of opinions through comments, a level of transparency they find missing in traditional news outlets.

Acharya also addressed the growing importance of digital advertising, which has increasingly overshadowed traditional formats such as print and television. However, she noted that the key to successful digital marketing lies not just in the format but in the context. "It depends on what exactly is being served. If an ad is relevant and resonates with the viewer, it will engage them," she explained. As consumers' media consumption continues to evolve, digital platforms and data-driven personalization have become critical components in driving marketing success.

Looking ahead, Acharya predicted that India’s consumer market will continue to be shaped by a young, digitally-savvy population. With the digital leap already ahead of its economic leap, she noted that India’s adoption of new technologies — like ChatGPT — is unrivaled globally. "In ten years, the landscape will be even more digital-first, with the majority of consumers being Gen Z and Millennials," Acharya concluded.